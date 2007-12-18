Stories
Cybernetic Houseplant Can Move Itself Towards Light Sources

takyon writes:

MIT researchers create a robot houseplant that moves on its own

Meet Elowan, a "cybernetic lifeform" that connects a houseplant with a machine that responds to its basic need for light (and is presumably named after the sentient plant creatures in Starflight 3). When a regular plant needs light, it fires off internal electrical signals that cause it to bend and grow towards it. When Elowan needs light, these internal electrical signals are interpreted by a machine that then simply wheels the plant towards the light. The plant can essentially move itself around because it needs to.

"Plants have natural bioelectrochemical signals inside them," explains Harpeet Sareen, assistant professor at Parsons School of Design. "They get excited in response to environmental conditions and conduct these signals between tissues and organs. Such electrical signals are produced in response to changes in light, gravity, mechanical stimulation, temperature, wounding, and more. They are electrically active systems readily occurring in nature."

Add self-watering and we're good to go.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 07, @03:24AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 07, @03:24AM (#771011)

    Is it just me or is reality starting to look more and more like a horror movie ?

  • (Score: 1) by DECbot on Friday December 07, @03:28AM

    by DECbot (832) on Friday December 07, @03:28AM (#771014) Journal

    I'd like to welcome our new cybernetic plant overloads. I'm sure their young would be delicious in a salad, their elders great lumber, and the middle-aged... I guess there's still some who prefer paper.

