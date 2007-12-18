A woman who received a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor gave birth [DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(18)31766-5] [DX] to a healthy child, researchers in Brazil said on Tuesday. It is the first such birth to be reported.

Uterine transplants from living donors have succeeded; at least 11 babies have been born this way since 2013. But a viable procedure to transplant uteri from deceased women could drastically increase the availability of the organs.

"We talk about lifesaving transplants. This is a life-giving transplant, a new category," said Dr. Allan D. Kirk, the chief surgeon at Duke University Health System, who was not involved in the research. "Biologically, organs of the living and the dead aren't all that different," he added. "But the availability of deceased donors certainly could open this up to a much broader number of patients."