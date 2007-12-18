1. People have a strong tendency to avoid making difficult decisions, and as a result, they are prone to accepting whatever default option they are presented with—even when this option is not in their own, or society's, best interest.

[...] 2. People also have a cognitive bias that causes them to disproportionately weight initial information when making decisions.

[...] 3. ... there is a cognitive bias that causes people to perceive that losses hurt about twice as much as gains feel good, often referred to as loss aversion or prospect theory.

[...] 4. The decoy effect is the phenomenon that people tend to change their preference between two options when presented with a third option that is meant to be inferior in some regard (a decoy).

[...] 5. [We have an] ... innate desire for prestige, reputation, conformity, and reciprocity ... [so that our] ... decisions and actions are shaped by perceptions (whether accurate or not) of what other people do and what they approve.

[...] 6. People also behave differently when they think they are being observed.

[...] 7. ... we are also influenced by the source of our information ... [like] popular actors, athletes, or public figures.