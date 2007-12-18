from the Lifestyles dept.
Science magazine includes this article claiming insights into human behavior that can "help conservation.":
In order of appearance, they are:
1. People have a strong tendency to avoid making difficult decisions, and as a result, they are prone to accepting whatever default option they are presented with—even when this option is not in their own, or society's, best interest.
[...] 2. People also have a cognitive bias that causes them to disproportionately weight initial information when making decisions.
[...] 3. ... there is a cognitive bias that causes people to perceive that losses hurt about twice as much as gains feel good, often referred to as loss aversion or prospect theory.
[...] 4. The decoy effect is the phenomenon that people tend to change their preference between two options when presented with a third option that is meant to be inferior in some regard (a decoy).
[...] 5. [We have an] ... innate desire for prestige, reputation, conformity, and reciprocity ... [so that our] ... decisions and actions are shaped by perceptions (whether accurate or not) of what other people do and what they approve.
[...] 6. People also behave differently when they think they are being observed.
[...] 7. ... we are also influenced by the source of our information ... [like] popular actors, athletes, or public figures.
Now that we know these, let's use them to accumulate power and own the world! But first we should use them to boost donations to SoylentNews!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by shortscreen on Friday December 07, @09:39AM
People are bad at cost-benefit analysis.
Maybe school kids need to play more chess, Super Robot Wars, or some other strategy game that involves thinking ahead.