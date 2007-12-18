18/12/07/047208 story
The Guardian reports that an Amazon robot has set off bear repellant, putting 24 workers in hospital.
Twenty-four employees at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey were taken to hospital after a robot accidentally punctured a can of bear repellant.
The 255g can containing concentrated capsaicin, a compound in chilli peppers, was punctured by an automated machine after it fell off a shelf, according to local media.
The incident happened on Wednesday at a warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on the outskirts of Trenton.
The staff were taken to hospital "as a precaution".
The robot has not been approached for comment.
MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday December 07, @06:41AM
It really _is_ that powerful.
While completely non-toxic, if you're not acclimated too it, too much Capsaicin such as eating a whole Habanero - _not_ a Scotch Bonnet, they're not as hot - will kill you due to shock.
Now imagine a Beowulf Cluster of Chile Peppers.
"Pursuant to the counter notification you sent us, we have reinstated the following URLs, each of which 404s." -- Googl