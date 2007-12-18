Stories
Amazon robot puts human workers in hospital

posted by martyb on Friday December 07, @06:00AM
from the the-smell-was...un-bear-able dept.
MostCynical writes:

The Guardian reports that an Amazon robot has set off bear repellant, putting 24 workers in hospital.

Twenty-four employees at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey were taken to hospital after a robot accidentally punctured a can of bear repellant.

The 255g can containing concentrated capsaicin, a compound in chilli peppers, was punctured by an automated machine after it fell off a shelf, according to local media.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on the outskirts of Trenton.

The staff were taken to hospital "as a precaution".

The robot has not been approached for comment.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday December 07, @06:41AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Friday December 07, @06:41AM (#771054) Homepage Journal

    It really _is_ that powerful.

    While completely non-toxic, if you're not acclimated too it, too much Capsaicin such as eating a whole Habanero - _not_ a Scotch Bonnet, they're not as hot - will kill you due to shock.

    Now imagine a Beowulf Cluster of Chile Peppers.

    -- Googl
