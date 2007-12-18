WordPress—the leading blogging and content management system across the web—is releasing version 5.0 on Thursday. This marks the first major update in a year, and the most substantive update to the platform in several years, bringing with it a variety of speed optimizations and new features intended to make it more flexible to fit an increasing number of use cases.
The largest change coming to WordPress 5.0 is the Gutenberg editor, which completely reimagines the way writers and other content creators interact with their website. In contrast to increasingly popular markup editors used in other blogging software, the Gutenberg editor is fundamentally WYSIWYG, though with a design flexibility that allows content to be easily reformatted across screen sizes and devices.
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/wordpress-5-0-release-brings-brand-new-editor-for-easier-page-design/
(Score: 1) by zemm on Friday December 07, @03:59PM
Most developers are enthusiastic about the future of Gutenberg. I think it's going to be great. However most also agree that it's being released a little too soon (bugs and accessibility issues are the main concerns) and also that the average non-technical person with a WordPress website is not being adequately educated (or perhaps warned) about the consequences of updating to 5.0. See many of the comments in Matt's announcement:
https://make.wordpress.org/core/2018/12/04/new-5-0-target-date/ [wordpress.org]