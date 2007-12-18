WordPress—the leading blogging and content management system across the web—is releasing version 5.0 on Thursday. This marks the first major update in a year, and the most substantive update to the platform in several years, bringing with it a variety of speed optimizations and new features intended to make it more flexible to fit an increasing number of use cases.

The largest change coming to WordPress 5.0 is the Gutenberg editor, which completely reimagines the way writers and other content creators interact with their website. In contrast to increasingly popular markup editors used in other blogging software, the Gutenberg editor is fundamentally WYSIWYG, though with a design flexibility that allows content to be easily reformatted across screen sizes and devices.

