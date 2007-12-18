O2 has blamed a global software problem for a network outage that has left frustrated customers without access to the internet and 4G services.

Mobile network O2 says its services have been restored after a technical fault left millions of customers unable to get online. The company said it would be closely monitoring data services over the coming days and promised to carry out a review to understand what went wrong. British customers reported not being able to use mobile data to access the internet and the operator's network on Thursday after disruption began at about 5am.