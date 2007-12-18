from the 4-gee-whiz dept.
Submitted via IRC for boru
O2 network restored after Ericsson software outage left millions without 4G data access
O2 has blamed a global software problem for a network outage that has left frustrated customers without access to the internet and 4G services.
Mobile network O2 says its services have been restored after a technical fault left millions of customers unable to get online. The company said it would be closely monitoring data services over the coming days and promised to carry out a review to understand what went wrong. British customers reported not being able to use mobile data to access the internet and the operator's network on Thursday after disruption began at about 5am.
takyon: The problem was due to an expired software certificate.
Also at BBC, The Guardian, Forbes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 07, @07:31PM
They were taken off line to prevent another Brexit-like incident. That strange Doctor Who was about to suggest that Parliament just exit the earth. It isn't clear which world Who wanted to infest with Brits, but CNN is working hard to get the full story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 07, @07:45PM
If an expired software certificate is the cause, then it is not a software outage. If that were true, then you could similarly blame the traffic light for every driver running the red light.