Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA Scientist Warns that 'Extremely Tiny' Visitors Could Have Been Too Small for Us to Spot

posted by mrpg on Saturday December 08, @02:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the in-space-things-are-relative dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Dr Colombano told Califoria's SETI-backed Decoding Alien Intelligence Workshop back in March that scientists need to broaden their idea of what an extra-terrestrial would like like.

'I simply want to point out the fact that the intelligence we might find and that might choose to find us (if it hasn't already) might not be at all be produced by carbon based organisms like us,' his report read.

He added that scientists must 're-visit even our most cherished assumptions', which has implications for everything from an alien's lifespan to its height.

'The size of the 'explorer' might be that of an extremely tiny super-intelligent entity,' he says.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-6457259/NASA-expert-says-alien-life-visited-Earth.html

Also at Tiny aliens may have visited us and we just didn't know: NASA scientist

Original Submission


«  Verizon Takes Aim at Tumblr’s Kneecaps, Bans All Adult Content
NASA Scientist Warns that 'Extremely Tiny' Visitors Could Have Been Too Small for Us to Spot | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)