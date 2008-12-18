from the in-space-things-are-relative dept.
Dr Colombano told Califoria's SETI-backed Decoding Alien Intelligence Workshop back in March that scientists need to broaden their idea of what an extra-terrestrial would like like.
'I simply want to point out the fact that the intelligence we might find and that might choose to find us (if it hasn't already) might not be at all be produced by carbon based organisms like us,' his report read.
He added that scientists must 're-visit even our most cherished assumptions', which has implications for everything from an alien's lifespan to its height.
'The size of the 'explorer' might be that of an extremely tiny super-intelligent entity,' he says.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-6457259/NASA-expert-says-alien-life-visited-Earth.html
Also at Tiny aliens may have visited us and we just didn't know: NASA scientist
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday December 08, @02:14PM
I was riding my motorcycle and I ate a bug....or did I?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 08, @02:31PM
http://hhgproject.org/entries/carelesstalk.html [hhgproject.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 08, @02:46PM
Yeah, nobody ever dreamed that one up before.
Maybe keep the speculation in the workshop and out of the headlines.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]