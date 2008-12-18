18/12/08/1248201 story
Saturday December 08, @03:42PM
After VW was outed for falsifying environmental data in its cars hundreds of thousand of VW vehicles were taken off the road now sitting in storage sites. Hundreds of thousands of cars now lie in lots in the Mojave Desert, a shuttered suburban Detroit football stadium, and a former Minnesota paper mill in America alone. These vehicles are now in the open slowly breaking down with pollutants entering the environment. Is the the modern cost of corporate greed? What can we do to ensure this never happens again?
Saturday December 08, @03:51PM
Greed must be eliminated. That means that a human trait must be eliminated. Therefore, humans must be eliminated.
Not to worry, we are on course to perform this act of human elimination all by ourselves. It is because we are greedy and cannot see beyond the horizon. Greed is killing our environment, which is required for survival. So we either eliminate the greed trait or we go extinct. Problem solved either way.
Saturday December 08, @04:18PM
I know more than most of you about the car industry, because I have been employed by various companies in that industry as a consulting engineer for over 40 years.
And what I know is, nearly ALL the major players in the car industry cheated with respect to emissions and fuel economy testing.
The governments which mandated goals which were unrealistic must share a large portion of the blame. Companies were forced to meet the goals whether the goals were realistic or not. Anyone who is surprised that cheating resulted is a naive idiot.
Governments are not worth a damn when it comes to engineering. If you doubt this, consider the wisdom of daytime running lights which all too often result in drivers not switching on headlights until long after dark, so they are driving without tail lights. Consider the idiocy of RED turn signals, which are legal but which are far less likely to be visually noticed by drivers. Consider ABS that cannot be switched off despite the fact that road conditions such as gravel will result in ABS causing significantly longer stopping distances.
I'm sure some idiots will try to claim that the government should be involved in car design. These idiots are wrong, full stop.