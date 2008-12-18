Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Advertisement Training Exercise Accidentally Costs Company $10 Million

posted by martyb on Saturday December 08, @06:47PM   Printer-friendly
from the how-much-for-a-green-ad? dept.
Career & Education

takyon writes:

Google trainee puts up dummy advert by mistake

A Google training exercise that went wrong meant a dummy advert was placed on a "huge number" of webpages and apps, the Financial Times has reported. The mistake meant a blank yellow rectangle was active on the sites and apps for about 45 minutes on 4 December, it said. The ad was only visible to people in the US and Australia.

The mistake happened when trainees were being shown how to use Google's in-house ad placing system.

[...] The advert was placed at a far higher rate of return than any other ad and was routed through several third-party exchanges, so it reached a wide audience. [...] [Google] added that it would "honour" any payments to publishers which they incurred as a result of the mistake.

Original Submission


«  Half a Million VW Vehicles Dumped in Graveyards
Google Advertisement Training Exercise Accidentally Costs Company $10 Million | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.