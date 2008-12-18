from the ewwwwwh dept.
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
A Seattle woman rinsed her sinuses with tap water. A year later, she died of a brain-eating amoeba. Her case is reported this week in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.ijid.2018.09.013] [DX].
The 69-year-old, whose name was not given, had a lingering sinus infection. For a month, she tried to get rid of it using a neti pot with tap water instead of using sterile water, as is recommended. Neti pots are used to pour saline into one nostril and out of the other to irrigate the sinuses, usually to fight allergies or infections.
According to the doctors who treated the woman, the non-sterile water that she used it thought to have contained Balamuthia mandrillaris, an amoeba that over the course of weeks to months can cause a very rare and almost always fatal infection in the brain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 08, @09:22PM
is that they don't know where she got the infection, but is hypothesizing that she got it from a neti pot, whatever that is, and not from any other source?
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Saturday December 08, @09:33PM (1 child)
I also used this method with good results but then realized I should be doing it with sterelized water and thought it was not worth the effort. That and thinking of getting some meningitis through the tap water. A pity because i genuinely felt my airways cleaner and smoother.
Also what the hell is a neti pot. I am not a native english speaker and there might some others lurking. I know what is a pot also...but what is (a) neti?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 08, @09:40PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 08, @09:54PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 08, @10:01PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 08, @10:06PM
Tap water shouldn't contain brain eating amoebas in it. If this is true can the municipality be sued for providing contaminated water?
I like to mix a tad of hydrogen peroxide with water and hypoallergenic baby shampoo to flush my nose with. Application is very important but if you apply it right it usually does a good job killing the bacteria. Soap is a surfactant allowing the liquid to penetrate deeper into the crevices of you sinuses. Hydrogen peroxide then kills the bacteria.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday December 08, @10:21PM
For 3-4 years now I wake up with stuff that has gathered in my sinuses in my sleep wanting to follow gravity. For the first 2-3 hours after I get up I cough a lot and blow my nose a lot. Blowing my nose usually results in much ado about nothing, as does my coughing. After 2-3 hours I'm good to go.
The doctors, they do nothing.
Would rinsing my sinuses really solve this problem?
