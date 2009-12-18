A simple device that can capture its own weight in water from fresh air and then release that water when warmed by sunlight could provide a secure new source of drinking water in remote arid regions, new research from KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science & Technology) suggests.

At the heart of the device is the cheap, stable, nontoxic salt, calcium chloride. This deliquescent salt has such a high affinity for water that it will absorb so much vapor from the surrounding air that eventually a pool of liquid forms.

https://www.rtoz.org/2018/12/07/drinking-water-sucked-from-the-dusty-desert-air-using-hybrid-hydrogel/

The full research paper is available on-line.