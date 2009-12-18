from the we-are-doomed! dept.
Mozilla's CEO is not enthusiastic about Microsoft's switch to Chromium:
When Microsoft announced that its Edge browser would be revamped using Chromium, the internet's response was generally quite positive. Edge is far from the worst browser on the planet, but it's certainly not what we'd call a fan favorite. As such, even the slightest indication that it could be changed significantly would have been welcome news for many.
However, it would seem that "many" doesn't include one individual in particular: Mozilla CEO Chris Beard. In a blog post published today, titled "Goodbye, EdgeHTML," Beard expressed his frustrations with Microsoft's decision.
"By adopting Chromium, Microsoft hands over control of even more of online life to Google," Beard writes in the post. "This may sound melodramatic, but it's not. The "browser engines" — Chromium from Google and Gecko Quantum from Mozilla — are "inside baseball" pieces of software that actually determine a great deal of what each of us can do online."
Microsoft's switch to Chromium could be a big boon for Google's own implementation.
Microsoft is building a Chromium-powered web browser that will replace Edge on Windows 10
Microsoft's Edge web browser has seen little success since its debut on Windows 10 back in 2015. Built from the ground up with a new rendering engine known as EdgeHTML, Microsoft Edge was designed to be fast, lightweight, and secure, but launched with a plethora of issues which resulted in users rejecting it early on. Edge has since struggled to gain any traction, thanks to its continued instability and lack of mindshare, from users and web developers.
Because of this, I'm told that Microsoft is throwing in the towel with EdgeHTML and is instead building a new web browser powered by Chromium, a rendering engine first popularized by Google's Chrome browser. Codenamed Anaheim, this new web browser for Windows 10 will replace Edge as the default browser on the platform. It's unknown at this time if Anaheim will use the Edge brand or a new brand, or if the user interface between Edge and Anaheim is different. One thing is for sure, however; EdgeHTML in Windows 10's default browser is dead.
Report: Windows Lite is Microsoft's long-awaited answer to Chrome OS
The success of Google's Chromebook hardware and Chrome OS software wasn't an inevitability, but the ease of use they afford ended up allowing Google to carve out a niche in a very crowded PC marketplace. Ever since Chrome OS entered the scene, we've been waiting for Microsoft to come out with its own pared down version of Windows, but its half-hearted attempts (Windows 10 S, Windows RT) have all fallen flat.
Those failures haven't stopped Microsoft though, as Petri on Monday reported that the company is working on "a new version of Windows that may not actually be Windows." Based on the documentation he has seen, Petri's Brad Sams believes that Windows Lite — the new OS — is Microsoft's answer to Chrome OS.
According to Sams, Windows Lite will only run Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps, while removing all other functionality. He says that this is the first "truly lightweight version of Windows" – one which won't run in enterprise or small business environments, and may not even be available for purchase on its own. Just like Chrome OS, Windows Lite will have to be pre-installed by an OEM.
Microsoft ChromeOS: It's Linux-Free!
...if Mozilla hadn't shat on their userbase at every turn they'd have some more relevance and leverage in these times.
Unlike Google, which shits on its userbase, its customers, its employees, its investors, and the world at large.
Do Evil Unto Evil. Fuck Google To Death.
Why are people having such a hard time understanding that there are more than two browsers out there? I have 6 browsers installed and I use them all. Don't like Google tracking you? Use Flashpeak Slimjet, based on the open-source code, but with the phone-home code removed. Don't like Mozilla Firefox? Try Pale Moon (similar alteration) or Qupzilla or Vivaldi. And then there's TorBrowser. Open your mind to the possibilities. Don't follow others.
Yes, no. There are basically only two browsers out there. The rest are rebranded, recompiled versions of the first two. I leave it as an exercise for the reader to determine what the exceptions might be.
This isn't about browsers but rendering engines. E.g. Mozilla Firefox == Pale Moon == Tor Browser in this regard.
And Vivaldi = Opera = Chrome = Microsoft ChromeEdgeWhatever
Chrome/Chromium is open source. We already see multiple groups compiling the browser to remove Google's tracking, and advertising. It will be a simple task for Microsoft to compile the source code more to their liking, and distribute Chrome with their own "telemetry" and other bullshit.
The only thing that I see that won't be to Microsoft's liking, is the way IE was embedded into the OS. They'll have to reconsider the manner in which they exfiltrate data, and trigger functions within the OS.
If Microsoft is so incompetent that they give Google control of their OS by using a Chrome browser, then they deserve whatever happens.
I never thought I'd see this day. Embracing open source, Windows on ARM, dumping Windows Phone for an Android Launcher and now effectively the end of IE's legacy, this is not the Micro$oft we used to know. They're obviously fighting hard to stay relevant with what's popular in modern tech but I wonder how much they will lose what set them apart if they continue down this path. Either way, I won't touch their products as I'll never forgive them for all the telemetry and forced "upgrades" and now I have Steam Play, I have no further need of them.
They're obviously fighting hard to stay relevant with what's popular in modern tech but I wonder how much they will lose what set them apart if they continue down this path
Embrace, extend and ....
I thought of that but I'd be seriously amazed if they managed to extinguish anything of value to Google. I could maybe see them poisoning Chromium somehow but Google have the resources to just make a new browser whenever they want (or continue with their own branch of the source and maybe rebrand it if the name is tainted).
You say that like...
But seriously: just the other day MS surpassed Apple as the world's most valueable company.
The last time I personally visited their homepage it was actually difficult to find their links to windows and office.
MS is now far far more like IBM and Oracle: their product offering are no more than ways to facilitate their consulting services.
I expect google and amazons clouds are more popular among those who roll their own solutions, whereas I expect Microsofts Cloud is more popular among those that retain Microsoft's consultants to roll them on their behalf
Browser that never supported SVG animation.
- signed
every web developer