MIT engineers repurpose wasp venom as an antibiotic drug
The venom of insects such as wasps and bees is full of compounds that can kill bacteria. Unfortunately, many of these compounds are also toxic for humans, making it impossible to use them as antibiotic drugs.
After performing a systematic study of the antimicrobial properties of a toxin normally found in a South American wasp, researchers at MIT have now created variants of the peptide that are potent against bacteria but nontoxic to human cells.
In a study of mice, the researchers found that their strongest peptide could completely eliminate Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a strain of bacteria that causes respiratory and other infections and is resistant to most antibiotics.
"Are you allergic to anything?"
"Are you allergic to anything?"
"Work, pain, sharps, and stupid people."
"How about wasps?"
"They've never bothered me, aside from that sharp pointy ovipositor thing."
"You don't have reactions to wasp stings, then?"
"Never have.?
"Fine then, we're going to start you on this experimental antibiotic, which probably won't have any side effects, such as giant wasps eating their way out of your chest, ala Alien."
"That's what I like about you, Doc. You have a helluva bedside manner."
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday December 09, @05:14PM (1 child)
There are urban legends about an exceptional health of bee keepers all the time and in distant cultures. My childhood image of a bee guy is a white bearded old man teasing a young woman. Perhaps we adapt to the poison but enjoy the protection?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday December 09, @05:17PM
Yes, women do adapt to us poisonous old men, but they enjoy our protection.
Oh, wait - that isn't what you meant? :^)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday December 09, @05:34PM
A friend of mine was a very dedicated SCUBA diver. When she was at UCSC she got the totally awesome job of spending the Summer on a boat just off of Fiji collecting as many different species of sponges as she possibly could.
It was hoped that some of those sponges would contain anti-cancer toxins, but I don't think any of them did. Even so, this kind of thing - collecting lots of different species - is widely practiced by the research community, and does from time to time pay off handsomely.
It happened that when the bark of a certain willow tree was found to ease the symptoms of Malaria, aspirin came into widespread use because the Quinine-containing bark of a certain tree that really - back in those days - _cured_ Malaria was so very expensive.
