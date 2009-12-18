Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Senators Urge FCC to Preserve Neutrality Protections for Text Messages

posted by martyb on Sunday December 09, @07:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the just-pass-a-law dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for SoyCow1984:

Senators urge FCC to preserve neutrality protections for text messages

The FCC is considering classifying texts as an information service in order to give carriers more tools to fight automated messages and spam texts. However, the Senators don't see the need. The Telecom Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) already requires senders to get permission from a receiver before sending an automated text. Additionally, there is concern that carriers might block legitimate bulk messages. Verizon did so in 2007 when it stopped women's rights advocacy group Naral Pro-Choice America from sending a mass text to its members because the content was considered controversial.

Here is the original letter (pdf).

Original Submission


«  MIT Engineers Repurpose Wasp Venom as an Antibiotic Drug
Senators Urge FCC to Preserve Neutrality Protections for Text Messages | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.