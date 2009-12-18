18/12/09/1510259 story
Sunday December 09, @07:07PM
from the just-pass-a-law dept.
Senators urge FCC to preserve neutrality protections for text messages
The FCC is considering classifying texts as an information service in order to give carriers more tools to fight automated messages and spam texts. However, the Senators don't see the need. The Telecom Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) already requires senders to get permission from a receiver before sending an automated text. Additionally, there is concern that carriers might block legitimate bulk messages. Verizon did so in 2007 when it stopped women's rights advocacy group Naral Pro-Choice America from sending a mass text to its members because the content was considered controversial.
Here is the original letter (pdf).
