The U.S. Just Became a Net Oil Exporter for the First Time in 75 Years:
America turned into a net oil exporter last week, breaking almost 75 years of continued dependence on foreign oil and marking a pivotal -- even if likely brief -- moment toward what U.S. President Donald Trump has branded as "energy independence."
The shift to net exports is the dramatic result of an unprecedented boom in American oil production, with thousands of wells pumping from the Permian region of Texas and New Mexico to the Bakken in North Dakota to the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.
While the country has been heading in that direction for years, this week's dramatic shift came as data showed a sharp drop in imports and a jump in exports to a record high. Given the volatility in weekly data, the U.S. will likely remain a small net importer most of the time.
"We are becoming the dominant energy power in the world," said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. "But, because the change is gradual over time, I don't think it's going to cause a huge revolution, but you do have to think that OPEC is going to have to take that into account when they think about cutting."
The shale revolution has transformed oil wildcatters into billionaires and the U.S. into the world's largest petroleum producer, surpassing Russia and Saudi Arabia. The power of OPEC has been diminished, undercutting one of the major geopolitical forces of the last half century.
I can see short-term benefits (avoiding another 1973 Oil Crisis), but am concerned about the long-term strategy. Given a fixed supply of oil, isn't the US just racing to deplete its resources and therefore setting itself up for a later "oil crisis"? The only hope I see is a huge and continued emphasis in transitioning to alternative energy sources (be it solar, wind, and/or nuclear) and thus ween itself from dependence on foreign supplies.
Since now America is the world's largest petroleum producer, where's my Basic Income like the OPEC countries pay because they're so rich?
They only pay that because they fear people would revolt; Americans are too docile.
of change in mean ocean water temperature is the difference between having a nice day and cataclysm. From what I understand, we will all be dead before we pump it all. Strategically it is simple. We pump faster than they do, and soffocate everybody to death equally. That way we will get to put gold "winner" stars on our shirts before we go extinct.
Planetary resource economics has a longer fluctuation cycle than a human lifetime. That doesn't mean it doesn't crash or boom. It just means douchebag bankers and politicians can externalize their expenses to the environment and die before anybody has to pay the piper. The externalized expenses that economists call "tragedy of the commons" need to charged back on a depreciation basis, rather than as a lump sum (aka extiction).
Traditionally we have accomplished resource demand reductions with war and genocide. Though personally I prefer emissions trading. While there is abundant compelling information on this subject, the derth of it in public debate should not be regarded as accidental.
Yes, that is exactly the goal.
The oil companies know full well that climate change is real, and a problem. However, they've spent billions on buying up the right to take oil out of the ground, those rights are a large percentage of their assets, and if they are unable to pump that oil out they're screwed big time. Their business strategy, therefor, has consisted of 3 things:
1. Lobbying campaigns to keep the US government and many other governments from taking substantial action to prevent climate change, which would probably involve them leaving some of their oil in the ground.
2. Public disinformation campaigns to keep the public in democratic countries from voting to make the government take substantial action to prevent climate change.
3. Pump out all the oil as quickly as they possibly can, using whatever means they can.
Their behavior is basically identical to a group of miscreants who smash in a store window and are trying to grab as much as they can before the cops arrive.
