Bomb Threat Hoaxer, DDos Boss Gets 3 Years — Krebs on Security
The ringleader of a gang of cyber hooligans that made bomb threats against hundreds of schools and launched distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against Web sites — including KrebsOnSecurity on multiple occasions — has been sentenced to three years in a U.K. prison, and faces the possibility of additional charges from U.S.-based law enforcement officials.
George Duke-Cohan, 19, caused a massive uproar earlier this year after communicating a series of bomb threats against 1,700 schools, colleges and universities across the United Kingdom. But shortly after being arrested on suspicion of the threats and released, Duke-Cohan was back at it again — this time expanding his threats to include schools in the United States. At the same time, authorities in the U.K. and U.S. discovered that Duke-Cohan was responsible for falsely reporting the hijack of a plane bound for the United States. That flight, which had almost 300 passengers on board, was later quarantined in San Francisco pending a full security check.
Duke-Cohan was part of an attention-seeking group of ne’er-do-wells who called themselves the Apophis Squad. Duke-Cohan and his crew modeled themselves after the actions of the Lizard Squad, another group of e-fame seeking online hoodlums who also ran a DDoS-for-hire service, called in bomb threats to airlines, DDoSed this Web site repeatedly and whose members were nearly all subsequently arrested and charged with various cybercrimes.
[...] Further reading:
Schools Bomb Hoaxes: Teenager Jailed for Nationwide Threats
A video of the the U.K. National Crime Agency (NCA) questioning and detaining Duke-Cohan.
(Score: 2) by Username on Monday December 10, @12:18AM (6 children)
and let's give him more by writing about him by name.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 10, @12:29AM (3 children)
How far is "fame" going to get him in prison?
(Score: 2) by Username on Monday December 10, @12:35AM (1 child)
About three years in, but how far will prison increase his notoriety?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @12:44AM
Guys like this don't want the notoriety. In fact, their freedom and prosperity depend on going unidentified.
I don't think it hurts to show that clowns like him get jail time, and that he is facing extradition to the US.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @12:44AM
Maybe he'll get to share a cell with Elizabeth Holmes!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday December 10, @12:43AM (1 child)
And while we're at it, let's mandate nationwide homeschooling to prevent school shootings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @12:51AM
https://a2zhomeschooling.com/teens/act_test_results_homeschoolers/ [a2zhomeschooling.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:16AM
Were they actually, or is this just the slander typically applied to such scum?
I didn't read the article, but entertaining themselves/impressing their friends/boosting their egos seem like far more likely motivations given just this summary.