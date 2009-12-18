Stories
UK Bomb Threat Hoaxer, DDoS Boss Gets 3 Years in Prison

posted by takyon on Sunday December 09, @11:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the what-are-you-in-for? dept.
Security

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Bomb Threat Hoaxer, DDos Boss Gets 3 Years — Krebs on Security

The ringleader of a gang of cyber hooligans that made bomb threats against hundreds of schools and launched distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against Web sites — including KrebsOnSecurity on multiple occasions — has been sentenced to three years in a U.K. prison, and faces the possibility of additional charges from U.S.-based law enforcement officials.

George Duke-Cohan, 19, caused a massive uproar earlier this year after communicating a series of bomb threats against 1,700 schools, colleges and universities across the United Kingdom. But shortly after being arrested on suspicion of the threats and released, Duke-Cohan was back at it again — this time expanding his threats to include schools in the United States. At the same time, authorities in the U.K. and U.S. discovered that Duke-Cohan was responsible for falsely reporting the hijack of a plane bound for the United States. That flight, which had almost 300 passengers on board, was later quarantined in San Francisco pending a full security check.

Duke-Cohan was part of an attention-seeking group of ne’er-do-wells who called themselves the Apophis Squad. Duke-Cohan and his crew modeled themselves after the actions of the Lizard Squad, another group of e-fame seeking online hoodlums who also ran a DDoS-for-hire service, called in bomb threats to airlines, DDoSed this Web site repeatedly and whose members were nearly all subsequently arrested and charged with various cybercrimes.

[...] Further reading:

Schools Bomb Hoaxes: Teenager Jailed for Nationwide Threats

A video of the the U.K. National Crime Agency (NCA) questioning and detaining Duke-Cohan.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Username on Monday December 10, @12:18AM (6 children)

    by Username (4557) on Monday December 10, @12:18AM (#772144)

    and let's give him more by writing about him by name.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:16AM (#772183)

    Were they actually, or is this just the slander typically applied to such scum?

    I didn't read the article, but entertaining themselves/impressing their friends/boosting their egos seem like far more likely motivations given just this summary.

