In a landmark study involving over a million students, it appears that the reason boys dominate girls in STEM fields is not that they are better than girls at it (the reverse seems to be true) but, perversely, that gender differences are lower in non-STEM fields.
About the STEM grades, which are often abused as an explanation:
A classroom with more variable grades indicates a bigger gap between high and low performing students, and greater male variability could result in boys outnumbering girls at the top and bottom of the class.
“Greater male variability is an old idea that people have used to claim that there will always be more male geniuses – and fools – in society,” O’Dea says.
The team found that on average, girls’ grades were higher than boys’, and girls’ grades were less variable than boys’.
But girls' and boys' variability were much closer in non-STEM fields.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:37AM (3 children)
Of course. Let's just go from one extreme to the other extreme.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:51AM
What's the matter, can't stand the heat in the kitchen?
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday December 10, @02:26AM (1 child)
A good engineer will be interested in the data, and in how well it was assembled.
The rest will just whine about it.
Reality is that thing which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday December 10, @02:40AM
You just need a few small tweaks [smbc-comics.com] to target your audience properly.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Monday December 10, @01:57AM (3 children)
I've heard Petersonites (friends included) state that "girls are interested in people, and boys are interested in objects" which is supposed to explain the gender gap in STEM and so on. I'm glad that real science is debunking this trash over and over. It's beyond ridiculous that we can't debunk more of this stupid backwards hooey in this day and age. Bravo to the researchers dismantling this myth piece by piece.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @02:07AM (1 child)
So, it is a fly-blown cult now, eh? Petersons are only interested in money. And if that involves insighting a bunch of incels, he has no problem with that. So pass the all-beef dinner, if you don't mind.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Monday December 10, @02:27AM
It's not just them, but in my experience they're the ones most explicit about it. Regular ol' classic sexism is implicit about it.
"Oh you're a woman? Let me take care of that." With that being some task which said woman is completely qualified for.
I'm starting to call these Petersonites, Dawkinites et al "neo-bigots" because they're bigots except actually honest about their bigotry and emboldened by their conception of "free speech" and "the marketplace of ideas" and whatever other garbage they tout as being superior.
(Score: 2) by exaeta on Monday December 10, @02:45AM
Actually there is quite a bit of well done research that supports this conclusion as being true. At the least, for very young children. Whether or not this applies to adults is quite a different question.
However, a study of academic grades fails to control for gender based grading bias, so this study is hardly a "landmark", rather it appears quite weak.
Here's some example discussion on the subject:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcDrE5YvqTs [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @02:40AM
For any that want to question the data or analysis, the researchers have made it available:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-06292-0 [nature.com]
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Monday December 10, @02:40AM
It's probably a good thing the people doing this study don't work for Google. They might be out of a job.