Girls vs boys in STEM and non-STEM

posted by martyb on Monday December 10, @01:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the unexpected-causes dept.
Career & Education

hendrikboom writes:

In a landmark study involving over a million students, it appears that the reason boys dominate girls in STEM fields is not that they are better than girls at it (the reverse seems to be true) but, perversely, that gender differences are lower in non-STEM fields.

About the STEM grades, which are often abused as an explanation:

A classroom with more variable grades indicates a bigger gap between high and low performing students, and greater male variability could result in boys outnumbering girls at the top and bottom of the class.

“Greater male variability is an old idea that people have used to claim that there will always be more male geniuses – and fools – in society,” O’Dea says.

The team found that on average, girls’ grades were higher than boys’, and girls’ grades were less variable than boys’.

But girls' and boys' variability were much closer in non-STEM fields.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:37AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:37AM (#772190)

    Of course. Let's just go from one extreme to the other extreme.

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:51AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @01:51AM (#772195)

      What's the matter, can't stand the heat in the kitchen?

    • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday December 10, @02:26AM (1 child)

      by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 10, @02:26AM (#772200) Homepage Journal

      Let's just go from one extreme to the other extreme.

      A good engineer will be interested in the data, and in how well it was assembled.

      The rest will just whine about it.

      Reality is that thing which, when you stop believing in it, doesn't go away.

  • (Score: 2) by idiot_king on Monday December 10, @01:57AM (3 children)

    by idiot_king (6587) on Monday December 10, @01:57AM (#772196)

    I've heard Petersonites (friends included) state that "girls are interested in people, and boys are interested in objects" which is supposed to explain the gender gap in STEM and so on. I'm glad that real science is debunking this trash over and over. It's beyond ridiculous that we can't debunk more of this stupid backwards hooey in this day and age. Bravo to the researchers dismantling this myth piece by piece.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @02:07AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @02:07AM (#772197)

      Petersonites

      So, it is a fly-blown cult now, eh? Petersons are only interested in money. And if that involves insighting a bunch of incels, he has no problem with that. So pass the all-beef dinner, if you don't mind.

      • (Score: 2) by idiot_king on Monday December 10, @02:27AM

        by idiot_king (6587) on Monday December 10, @02:27AM (#772201)

        It's not just them, but in my experience they're the ones most explicit about it. Regular ol' classic sexism is implicit about it.
        "Oh you're a woman? Let me take care of that." With that being some task which said woman is completely qualified for.
        I'm starting to call these Petersonites, Dawkinites et al "neo-bigots" because they're bigots except actually honest about their bigotry and emboldened by their conception of "free speech" and "the marketplace of ideas" and whatever other garbage they tout as being superior.

    • (Score: 2) by exaeta on Monday December 10, @02:45AM

      by exaeta (6957) on Monday December 10, @02:45AM (#772213) Journal

      Actually there is quite a bit of well done research that supports this conclusion as being true. At the least, for very young children. Whether or not this applies to adults is quite a different question.

      However, a study of academic grades fails to control for gender based grading bias, so this study is hardly a "landmark", rather it appears quite weak.

      Here's some example discussion on the subject:
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcDrE5YvqTs [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @02:40AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @02:40AM (#772210)

    For any that want to question the data or analysis, the researchers have made it available:

    All data, code, and models that were used to generate results text, figures, and tables in the main text and supplementary information are available to download from dedicated repositories on the Open Science

    https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-06292-0 [nature.com]

  • (Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Monday December 10, @02:40AM

    by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 10, @02:40AM (#772211)

    It's probably a good thing the people doing this study don't work for Google. They might be out of a job.

