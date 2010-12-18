from the play-your-own-gameand dept.
South Korea criminalizes 'boosting' with new law
Boosting — basically one person playing on another's account to rank them up — is going to be a criminal offense in South Korea with some stiff punishments awaiting the booster.
The new measure comes courtesy of an amendment to the country's Game Industry Promotion Act, reports The Daily Dot. That law was passed in June 2017. This new measure was developed in collaboration with the video games industry in the country and will punish boosters with a fine of up to 20 million won, which is roughly $18,000. They also get a two-year suspended prison sentence.
[...] The act goes into effect in six months, and defines a "proxy game" as "an act that interferes with the normal operation of the game by arranging or providing the service to acquire the score or performance of the game in a way that is not approved by the game-related business operated."
If you pay me in Bitcoin, I will post comments for you using your SN login.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @05:54PM (1 child)
If your game is based on the number of hours somebody plays, then it sucks. If it's based on the skill of the player improving as he plays, then boosting isn't a problem.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 10, @06:30PM
It's not just for level grinding. You can also grind someone's rank by playing and winning matches for them. I recall that some popular YouTubers have been accused of having someone else play for them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @05:54PM (1 child)
The great wealth generated by Western models of civilization has funded the rise of old-world Authoritarians.
We are slowly but surely returning to a very dark time in societal organization.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @06:24PM
Human society evolves in cycles and we just keep praying that we make it through enough iterations that we reach a more stable point.
The problem is that every new human starts with zero knowledge, and everything they learn and experience is a part of whatever society they are born into.
The tyranny of yesterday is just a memory, and the problems of today must be solved, but once society has gotten itself out of a tyrannical system the next generation can no longer quite grasp the really important lessons from the last cycle.
The thin veneer of civilization is the collective work of humanity and the only safeguard against tyranny. We have to record these lessons and teach them to each generation hoping that THIS time our societal safeguards against tyranny work better.
Your statement sounds like an ignorant narcissistic tribal war cry.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday December 10, @06:04PM
Next is your wifi. They're trying (and succeeding?) to prohibit sharing of anything. Don't let 'em do it!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 10, @06:13PM
Boy, am I glad I don't live in South Korea. Sometimes my little nephew plays Candy Crush on my phone and he is a monster on that game. I guess I'd have to turn him in if the Game Police ever came knocking on my door asking why I play so much better on Saturday mornings.