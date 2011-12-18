Stories
ASML Says Fire at Supplier Prodrive Will Lead to Delays Early Next Year

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday December 11, @10:01AM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

AMSTERDAM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Semiconductor industry bellwether ASML said on Monday a fire at one of its suppliers, electronic components maker Prodrive, would lead to some product delivery delays in early 2019.

The Dutch company, a key supplier to the world's largest computer chip makers, said in a statement it did not expect any change in 2018 deliveries, and it would take several weeks to assess the overall impact to its business.

[...]

ASML makes lithography systems, machines which can cost up to 100 million euros each and are used by Samsung, Intel, TSMC and others to help map out the circuitry of semiconductors.

https://www.reuters.com/article/asml-deliveries/update-1-asml-says-fire-at-supplier-prodrive-will-lead-to-delays-early-next-year-idUSL8N1Y817P

ASML is the only supplier of tech required for the next generation of microchips (see: 7 nm).

