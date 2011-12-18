from the water+solar+electrolysis=rocket-fuel-and-oxidizer dept.
The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which "arrived" at the asteroid Bennu on December 3 but has been slowly approaching it for weeks, has found evidence of Bennu's interaction with liquid water in the past:
In a conference today, scientists announced that OSIRIS-REx has found evidence of hydrated minerals on the surface of Bennu using its on-board spectrometers - tools used to determine the exact chemical composition of a specific spot.
That means "evidence of liquid water" in Bennu's past, according to Amy Simon, the scientist overseeing OSIRIS-REx's spectral analysis.
"To get hydrated minerals in the first place, to get clays, you have to have water interacting with regular minerals," says Simon. "This is a great surprise."
And they're abundant, too. There's "strong convincing, evidence that the surface is dominated by these hydrated minerals," according to Dante Lauretta, leader of OSIRIS-REx's sample return mission, leading the team to believe Bennu is "water rich".
Related Stories
NASA's Osiris-Rex Arriving at Asteroid Bennu After a Two-Year Journey
Launched two years ago, NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft arrives at the asteroid Bennu on Monday. Its mission is to survey the asteroid ahead of retrieving pristine bits of the solar system from the rock's surface and then bringing them back to Earth in the years ahead.
[...] Osiris-Rex is pulling in at a modest speed, and the moment of arrival is a somewhat arbitrary designation. The spacecraft started the approach phase of its mission in August when it was 1.2 million miles from Bennu. On Monday, it will be 12 miles away, although still too far away to orbit the asteroid. There should be no drama. It should be just a smooth transition to the next phase of the mission.
Osiris-Rex will make a series of passes over the asteroid at a range of 4.3 miles for an initial survey to better determine its mass, rate of spin and shape. In January, the spacecraft will get closer to Bennu, between 0.9 and 1.2 miles, and be drawn into orbit around the asteroid. It will then spend more than a year performing reconnaissance of Bennu before attempting to bounce off the surface and collect a sample of the asteroid in mid-2020.
OSIRIS-REx and 101955 Bennu.
Previously: New Horizons Spacecraft Approaches 2014 MU69; OSIRIS-REx Nears 101955 Bennu
OSIRIS-REx Approaches Bennu, Sends Photo Captured at a Distance of 330 km
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 11, @05:57PM (7 children)
They said comets would be dirty snowballs, but they're hard, desiccated rock.
They said asteroids would be hard, desiccated rock, but they've got water.
Oh, and by the way, the Universe is 96% dark energy matter liquid that is non-falsifiable and must be there, because, you know, that's the only way the equations will fit the observations.
Nothing says "predictive power" like "This is a great surprise"!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 11, @06:05PM (1 child)
I just found evidence of salt in your comment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 11, @06:08PM
Alas, in our present culture, blandness is apparently the height of sophistication.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 11, @06:30PM (1 child)
Water is the third most common molecule in the universe; it's shouldn't be surprising to anyone that we're finding it basically everywhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 11, @06:40PM
The expert said "This is a great surprise". What don't you get about that?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday December 11, @06:31PM (2 children)
Nothing says "science illiterate" like claiming that scientists speak in absolutes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 11, @06:42PM (1 child)
At what point do you admit that you've given up empirical evidence in favor of theory?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 11, @06:43PM
So, you're in favor of empire?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 11, @06:42PM
if you were to scoop a huge piece of stuff from the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.
Huge hunk of clay, in a near earth orbit? Tell me that it's not possible that it came from earth. A huge impact, and stuff goes flying. Eventually, some of it falls back to earth. Some of it takes a lot longer than other bits of stuff, but eventually, almost all of it comes back. It's a little late to fall on a dinosaur's head, but it can take out a bunch of the mammalian usurpers.
We didn't start the fire . . . but we took our turns at tending the fire.