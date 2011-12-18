from the Anniversary-Spectacular-of-Spooky-Doom dept.
Ready to feel ancient? The original Doom is 25 years old -- and co-creator John Romero wants to make sure you know it. He's preparing an add-on for the 1993 game, Sigil, that serves as a "spiritual successor" to the classic shooter's fourth episode ("Thy Flesh Consumed") with nine single-player story levels as well as nine multiplayer deathmatch levels. The expansion will be free if you're just looking for some nostalgia-fueled demon slaying, but you can also spend a lot of money on it if you're determined to flaunt your fandom.
[...] Both the new levels and the physical copies are expected to arrive in mid-February.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/12/10/john-romero-doom-sigil-expansion/
According to Paul Thurrott, there will be 9 new single players levels and 9 new death match levels released for free but you will need the original DOS game in order to play them. It's planned for mid February so comfortably misses the 25 year anniversary.
"SIGIL is the spiritual successor to the fourth episode of DOOM, and picks up where the original left off."
I'm guessing you could get a legitimate copy from Good Old Games or fire up DOSBOX if you still have a version on floppy that will actually load.