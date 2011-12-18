Stories
Abundance of Life Found Kilometers Beneath the Earth's Surface

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 12, @01:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the there's-life-under-them-thar-hills! dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Scientists Reveal a Massive Biosphere of Life Hidden Under Earth's Surface

Earth is not the home you think it is. Far below the scant surface spaces we inhabit, the planet is teeming with an incredibly vast and deep 'dark biosphere' of subterranean lifeforms that scientists are only just beginning to comprehend.

[...] "Ten years ago, we had sampled only a few sites – the kinds of places we'd expect to find life," explains microbiologist Karen Lloyd from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. "Now, thanks to ultra-deep sampling, we know we can find them pretty much everywhere, albeit the sampling has obviously reached only an infinitesimally tiny part of the deep biosphere."

There's a good reason why the sampling remains in its early stages. In a preview of results from an epic 10-year collaboration by over 1,000 scientists, Lloyd and fellow researchers with the Deep Carbon Observatory (DCO) estimate the deep biosphere – the zone of life under Earth's surface – occupies a volume of between 2 to 2.3 billion cubic kilometres (0.48 to 0.55 billion cubic miles). That's almost twice the volume of all the world's oceans – another enormous natural environment that lies largely unexplored by humans.

And just like the oceans, the deep biosphere is an abundant source of countless lifeforms – a population totalling some 15 to 23 billion tonnes of carbon mass (between 245 to 385 times greater than the equivalent mass of all humans on the surface).

The findings, representing numerous studies conducted at hundreds of sites around the world, are based on analyses of microbes extracted from sediment samples sourced 2.5 kilometres (1.6 miles) under the seafloor, and drilled from surface mines and boreholes more than 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) deep.

Original Submission


«  John Romero Gifts 'Doom' 18 New Levels For Its 25th Birthday
«  John Romero Gifts 'Doom' 18 New Levels For Its 25th Birthday
  • (Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Wednesday December 12, @01:37AM (4 children)

    by suburbanitemediocrity (6844) on Wednesday December 12, @01:37AM (#773230)

    or hasn't this been known about for a long time. It seems as if I read about this maybe 10-20 years ago.

    But then people have always said I've been a little strange.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @01:44AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @01:44AM (#773232)

      No, the news keeps reporting the same crap with a couple new details added as great discoveries of the age. It is the result of NHST, which leads to endless publications but kills all scientific progress.

    • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday December 12, @01:44AM (1 child)

      by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Wednesday December 12, @01:44AM (#773233)

      Why not both?

      I'm pretty sure it has been well known for a while now that the biosphere goes down a long way. The thing that looks weird to me is how they're trying to explain it's size it terms of tonnes of carbon.

      That seems like an odd way to measure any ecosystem.
      This just looks like a new study.

      • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 12, @01:51AM

        by c0lo (156) on Wednesday December 12, @01:51AM (#773236)

        the biosphere goes down

        Yeah. And some are even trying to bring it down faster. (grin)

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 12, @01:48AM

      by c0lo (156) on Wednesday December 12, @01:48AM (#773234)

      Am I going crazy

      Yes.
      But don't worry, it happens to all of us; one just needs to live long enough.

