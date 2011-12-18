from the This-is-why-my-tribe-is-correct dept.
From Scientific American
Science literacy is important, but without the parallel trait of "science curiosity," it can lead us astray
What intellectual capacities—or if one prefers, cognitive virtues—should the citizens of a modern democratic society possess? For decades, one dominant answer has been the knowledge and reasoning abilities associated with science literacy. Scientific evidence is indispensable for effective policymaking. And for a self-governing society to reap the benefits of policy-relevant science, its citizens must be able to recognize the best available evidence and its implications for collective action.
This account definitely isn’t wrong. But the emerging science of science communication, which uses scientific methods to understand how people come to know what’s known by science, suggests that it is incomplete.
Indeed, it’s dangerously incomplete. Unless accompanied by another science-reasoning trait, the capacities associated with science literacy can actually impede public recognition of the best available evidence and deepen pernicious forms of cultural polarization.
The supplemental trait needed to make science literacy supportive rather than corrosive of enlightened self-government is science curiosity.
Simply put, as ordinary members of the public acquire more scientific knowledge and become more adept at scientific reasoning, they don’t converge on the best evidence relating to controversial policy-relevant facts. Instead they become even more culturally polarized.
This is one of the most robust findings associated with the science of science communication. It is a relationship observed, for example, in public perceptions of myriad societal risk sources—not just climate change but also nuclear power, gun control and fracking, among others.
In addition, this same pattern—the greater the proficiency, the more acute the polarization—characterizes multiple forms of reasoning essential to science comprehension: polarization increases in tandem not only with science literacy but also with numeracy (an ability to reason well with quantitative information) and with actively open-minded thinking—a tendency to revise one’s beliefs in light of new evidence.
The same goes for cognitive reflection. The Cognitive Reflection Test (CRT) measures how much people rely on two forms of information processing: “fast,” preconscious, emotion-driven forms of reasoning, often called “System 1”; or a conscious, deliberate, analytical, “slow” form, designated “System 2.”
[...] But given what positions on climate change have now come to signify about one’s group allegiances, adopting the “wrong” position in interactions with her peers could rupture bonds on which she depends heavily for emotional and material well-being. Under these pathological conditions, she will predictably use her reasoning not to discern the truth but to form and persist in beliefs characteristic of her group, a tendency known as “identity-protective cognition.”
[...] Conceptually, curiosity has properties directly opposed to those of identity-protective cognition. Whereas the latter evinces a hardened resistance to exploring evidence that could challenge one’s existing views, the former consists of a hunger for the unexpected, driven by the anticipated pleasure of surprise. In that state, the defensive sentries of existing opinion have necessarily been made to stand down. One could reasonably expect, then, that those disposed toward science curiosity would be more open-minded and as a result less polarized along cultural lines.
This is exactly what we see when we test this conjecture empirically. In general population surveys, diverse citizens who score high on the Science Curiosity Scale (SCS) are less divided than are their low-scoring peers.
[...] The findings on science curiosity also have implications for the practice of science communication. Merely imparting information is unlikely to be effective—and could even backfire—in a society that has failed to inculcate curiosity in its citizens and that doesn’t engage curiosity when communicating policy-relevant science.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @04:50AM (3 children)
This suffers from the obvious problem. The authors decide which beliefs are true, and then judge that all who disagree with the authors are in denial of the truth.
Ahem.
It just may be that the authors are in denial of the truth. This is how I and many of their research subjects would judge them.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Wednesday December 12, @05:18AM (1 child)
That fault would prove their point about *tribe before truth* even better. It applies even to them.
I didn't see it. How much money was involved again? Is there more coming?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday December 12, @05:21AM
If no more money, the solution is simple: start the science of the science of science communication.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday December 12, @05:22AM
You're saying they did exactly what they accuse their subjects of doing? Say it ain't so!
Seriously though, how some fucking retards can be all "yay socialism" on the one hand and "boo tribalism" on the other boggles the mind. Socialism is tribalism. Hell, it's tribalism at the expense of self.
Here, I'll splain... Tribalism is why humans rather than felines dominate the planet. When functioning properly, it is nothing but self-interest that's able see past the end of its own nose. Looking out only for yourself will make sure you have to; nobody else will. Looking out for others before yourself is trying to fill a bottomless well with your own blood. Both are forms of insanity. A properly functioning modern human psyche picks multiple tribes to belong to at varying degrees of commitment. The core is generally immediate family and the outer shell being "some random schmuck half a world away". The former you put a lot of physical, mental, and emotional effort into keeping thriving while the latter you make essentially no effort.
Tribes compete for resources and the most fit tribes get the lion's share while the least fit die off or get abandoned. This is not just good for the most fit tribes, it is good for the species as a whole; the most fit tribes are obviously doing something right that the least fit are doing horribly wrong. Competition, bitches. It's how you figure out if your shit is awesome or cocktastic.
