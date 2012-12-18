18/12/12/0359252 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday December 12, @12:37PM
from the Third-Verse-Same-As-The-First dept.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-46509288
"Prime Minister Theresa May has called off Tuesday's crucial vote on her Brexit deal so she can go back to Brussels and ask for changes to it.
"As it stands the deal 'would be rejected by a significant margin' if MPs voted on it, she admitted."
The biggest stumbling block appears to be the issue between Ireland and Northern Ireland. In particular, what the borders will look like in terms of what people and goods will need to do or not do in order to cross it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @12:43PM (1 child)
The vote happened, UK should leave the EU and go back to whatever situation existed before or negotiate new treaties with everyone. Why is this taking so long? It seems like rejection of democracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @12:58PM
It was and is. Here is the rundown [threadreaderapp.com] and here's the problems with no deal. [threadreaderapp.com] Just as non-compete agreements are unenforceable in civil employment contracts, the article 50 process should allow negotiation of trade deals over it's 2 year time line. Trump was right, the EU should be sued and the retard that signed the UK into such a unilateral treaty should also be given a bill for resulting economic damage - payable before his head is removed for treason.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @12:59PM (1 child)
How about Theresa May's pending vote of no confidence? [bbc.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @01:21PM
UK Prime Minister facing no confidence vote, Governments facing no confidence votes in both France and Poland while the government of Belgium is pining for the fjords.
The EU rejoices with its National Anthem [wikipedia.org] while insisting that nationalism is evil.
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Wednesday December 12, @01:17PM
Voting for Trump or voting for Brexit, can't decide the dumbest of the two.
Either way a win for Vlad.