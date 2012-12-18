from the social-servers dept.
Google+ bug exposes non-public profile data for 52 million users
Two months after disclosing an error that exposed the private profile data of almost 500,000 Google+ users, Google on Monday revealed a new leak that affects more than 52 million people. The programming interface bug allowed developers to access names, ages, email addresses, occupations, and a wealth of other personal details even when they were set to be nonpublic.
The bug was introduced in a release that went live at an undisclosed date in November and was fixed a week later, Google officials said in a blog post. During the time the bug was active, developers of apps that requested permission to view profile information that a user had added to their Google+ profile received permission to view profile information about that user even when the details were set to not-public. What's more, apps with access to users' Google+ profile data had permission to access non-public profile data that other Google+ users shared with the consenting user. In all, the post said, 52.5 million users are affected.
(Score: 3, Funny) by ikanreed on Wednesday December 12, @04:19PM (3 children)
What is a "google+ user"?
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday December 12, @04:25PM
That is bleeding edge technology, made by the chocolate factory, that collects more private data ripe for abuse. Apparently, they forgot to ask for payment while anybody could suck the database clean. That was an oversight. This will be rectified shortly. The near future access to all data will only be provided when the correctly measured monetary transfers are verified and routed through the proper tax-free circuit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @04:27PM (1 child)
"Touché" [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @04:46PM
Clicked the link hoping for pictures of his wife nekkid. Alas, only pictures of naked penguins, naked fish, and naked octopussy. At least we know Linus' fetishes now.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday December 12, @04:24PM (2 children)
There's 52 million Google+ users? Wow, colour me surprised.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @04:36PM
not likely active users. more like all accounts on the current roles.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Wednesday December 12, @04:37PM
Why? When they wanted it to take off just about every Google service came with a bunch of "You probably want to make a Google+ account to do <whatever you are doing>, click here to sign up" buttons.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Wednesday December 12, @04:42PM
When are these companies going to start being held accountable for these fuck ups? If they want to hover in data like there is no tomorrow, they should be responsible for it. If they are unwilling to be responsible, they should not be allowed to carry on.