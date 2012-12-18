from the too-agile-for-safety dept.
Uber allegedly ignored safety warnings before self-driving fatality
Just days after Uber announced its plans to resume testing of its self-driving taxis, new information reveals that a whistleblower had made the company aware of the technology's safety failures before the incident in Arizona last March, which saw a pedestrian struck and killed by one of Uber's vehicles, and which led to the suspension of all testing activity.
According to The Information, Robbie Miller, a manager in the testing-operations group, sent a cautionary email to a number of Uber's executive and lawyers, warning that the vehicles were "routinely in accidents resulting in damage. This is usually the result of poor behavior of the operator or the AV technology."
It appears the email was prompted by an incident in Pittsburgh, where just a few days before Miller sent the message an Uber prototype swerved completely off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it continued to drive. According to Miller's email, the episode was "essentially ignored" for days, until Miller raised it with other managers. He also noted that towards the end of 2017, it took two weeks for engineers to investigate the logs of a separate Arizona incident, in which an Uber vehicle almost collided with another car.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @07:12PM (2 children)
This is how we lost the space shuttles also. They knew the o-rings and tiles were shit.
That's just the way social power structures work. Whaddya gonna do, eh?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 12, @07:31PM
What you have to do is regulate the industry. It's pretty simple, the safety of society is the purview of government.
So:
Government, stop shirking your duty
Industry, stop whining about Government
As long as everyone follows the rules it will still be a level playing field (and anyone breaking the rules stands a good chance of getting caught if there is a fatality or two involved).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 12, @07:42PM
Uber's entire "success" story has been based on bending and breaking the rules. Why would their approach to driverless be any different?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday December 12, @07:14PM
System indiscriminately starts going "kill all humans". See attached logs.
Confirmed, but higher ups at corporate say this will cost too much money to fix. Marking as WONTFIX.