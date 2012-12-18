18/12/12/236248 story
posted by takyon on Wednesday December 12, @11:26PM
from the ferment-and-squirt dept.
The company is set to debut its HomeBrew system at CES 2019. It's a capsule-based beer-making machine that relies on automation and fermentation algorithms, and is completely self-cleaning, so it's a seriously fuss-free way of brewing your own beer. Depending on the beer type (there are five: American IPA, American Pale Ale, English Stout, Witbier and Czech Pilsner), the system can produce up to five liters of beer in about two weeks -- you can check on its status at any time using the companion app for iOS and Android.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/12/11/lgs-homebrew-craft-beer-system-ces-2019/
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday December 12, @11:38PM
5 litres in two weeks? You'd need more than a couple of these to keep an average beer drinker happy.
