Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Cryptography Failure Leads to Easy Hacking for PlayStation Classic

posted by takyon on Thursday December 13, @01:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the classic-rot26-security dept.
/dev/random Hardware Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Cryptography failure leads to easy hacking for PlayStation Classic

Plug-and-play hardware lacks even basic functional security for crucial bootrom.

In the days since the PlayStation Classic's official release, hackers have already made great progress in loading other PlayStation games (and even non-PlayStation software) onto the plug-and-play device. What's more, it seems some sloppy cryptography work on Sony's part is key to unlocking the device for other uses.

Console hackers yifanlu and madmonkey1907 were among those who were able to dump the PlayStation Classic's code via the system's UART serial port in the days after its release. From there, as yifanlu laid out on Twitter, the hackers found that the most sensitive parts of the system are signed and encrypted solely using a key that's embedded on the device itself, rather than with the aid of a private key held exclusively by Sony. In essence, Sony distributed the PlayStation Classic with the key to its own software lock hidden in the device itself.

takyon: PlayStation Classic is an ARM-based video game console that ships with the ability to play 20 preloaded games made for the original PlayStation console (released in 1994). Sony will not add additional games, but since the console uses the free and open source PCSX emulator and can be easily hacked, adding new content shouldn't be a problem.

Original Submission


«  LG's Automated Craft Beer System Could Make Homebrewing Much Easier
Cryptography Failure Leads to Easy Hacking for PlayStation Classic | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @01:36AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 13, @01:36AM (#773824)

    Why hack it, instead of just use a single board computer? These are the dickheads that infected people with official release CDs or removed Linux once the "it's a computer, not a videogame" excuse was not needed anymore, among other things.

    Goshhh... vote with your wallet.

  • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday December 13, @01:57AM

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 13, @01:57AM (#773836) Journal

    Sony ought to be thanking these people.

    --
    I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(1)