A dramatic automatic abort 7.5 seconds before the planned liftoff of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket Saturday night kept the towering launcher on the pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, with a top secret spy payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The 233-foot-tall (71-meter) rocket was counting down to launch at 8:15 p.m. PST Saturday (11:15 p.m. EST; 0415 GMT Sunday), but an automated sequencer detected a technical issue and triggered an abort. "Hold hold hold," a member of the ULA launch team declared on the countdown net.

[...] In the statement, ULA said the abort was "due to an unexpected condition during terminal count at approximately 7.5 seconds before liftoff. "The team is currently reviewing all data and will determine the path forward. A new launch date will be provided when available," ULA said.