from the where's-my-terabit-speed? dept.
2018 Speedtest U.S. Fixed Broadband Performance Report by Ookla
With gigabit expanding across the nation, fixed broadband speeds in the United States are rapidly increasing. Speedtest® data reveals a 35.8% increase in mean download speed during the last year and a 22.0% increase in upload speed. As a result, the U.S. ranks 7th in the world for download speed, between Hungary and Switzerland. The U.S. ranks 27th for upload, between Bulgaria and Canada, during Q2-Q3 2018. Though 5G looms on the mobile horizon, fixed broadband speeds in the U.S. continue to outpace those on mobile showing both faster speeds and greater increases in speed.
During Q2-Q3 2018, the average download speed over fixed broadband in the U.S. was 95.25 Mbps. Average upload speed was 32.88 Mbps. [...] According to Speedtest Intelligence data for Q2-Q3 2018, Comcast was the fastest provider in the U.S. with their XFINITY Internet receiving a Speed Score™ of 104.67.
Mean download speeds varied widely across the U.S. during Q2-Q3 2018 with the fastest state (New Jersey) coming in 139.8% faster than the slowest (Maine). The East Coast fared well with 5 states (New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware and Rhode Island) and the District of Columbia ranking in the top ten. [...] Kansas City, Missouri topped the fixed chart as the fastest city in the U.S. during Q2-Q3 2018 with an average download speed of 159.19 Mbps. [...] Memphis, Tennessee came in last with an average download of 44.86 Mbps and Laredo, Texas was second to last at 55.37.
On average, U.S. consumers should have few complaints about recent increases in internet speeds. [...] As ISPs continue to build out their fiber networks and gigabit-level speeds expand we only expect to see internet speeds increase across the U.S. We'll check back in next year to see if all parts of the nation are experiencing the same improvements or if some states fall even farther behind.
Should consumers look forward to hitting their data caps now faster than ever, or are data caps being rolled back on gigabit connections?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday December 13, @06:28PM (1 child)
"Don't buy version 1.0 of anything", as a support caller once advised me:
Ima gonna camp me out by the Apple Store next thanksgiving so I can be the very first to lay claim to my collectible.
But seriously: while the 4g works well in my iOS 10.0.1 iPhone 7, the throughput of its personal hotspot is poor, and is insufficient for HD videos.
Perhaps that's just a driver problem, but I'm avoiding firmware updates as I puzzle over whether to jailbreak
Essays on Illness and Treatment by Michael David Crawford [warplife.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 13, @06:32PM
5G iPhone will come a year later than other 5G phones, so you'll have to wait until 2020.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 13, @06:50PM
Average speed, nationwide, is abysmal. So, a few super-fast lines are installed, thereby raising the overall average speed? Well, that's wonderful, if you happen to live in those three towns with super-fast, but all the rest of us still live with 2MB, or 10MB, or whatever.
Maybe I'm being a little bit unfair. Maybe. There is fiber being installed in some of the backwoods towns around me. But, so long as I suffer with 2MB, it's all meaningless to me.
We didn't start the fire . . . but we took our turns at tending the fire.