"Password" will never be a good password. Period.

[...] It doesn't look like we're getting any smarter about our passwords.

On Thursday, software company SplashData released its annual list of the Top 100 worst passwords, and it includes some pretty obvious blunders. Coming in at No. 1 is, you guessed it, "123456," and in second place is, yup, "password." This is the fifth year in a row these passwords have held the top two spots.

Newcomers to the list include "666666" (No. 14), "princess" (No. 11) and "donald" (No. 23).

[...] To compile its list, SplashData evaluated more than 5 million leaked passwords, mostly from users in North America and Western Europe. The company estimates that about 10 percent of people have used at least one of the Top 25 worst passwords, and about 3 percent have used "123456."