Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Physicists Create Quark-Gluon Plasma Droplets

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 14, @02:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the gooey-gluon dept.
Science

NPC-131072 writes:

From Sci-News

Physicists from the PHENIX Collaboration have created droplets of a liquid-like state of matter called quark-gluon plasma, forming three distinct shapes and sizes — circles, ellipses and triangles.

Scientists believe that quark-gluon plasma filled the entire Universe during the first few microseconds after the Big Bang when the Universe was still too hot for particles to come together to make atoms.

[...] The scientists discovered that, by carefully controlling conditions, they could generate droplets of quark-gluon plasma that expanded to form three different geometric patterns.

[...] The results, published in the journal Nature Physics, could help theorists better understand how the Universe’s original quark-gluon plasma cooled over milliseconds, giving birth to the first atoms in existence.

Original Submission


«  Intel Signs $100 Million Deal With ESL to Promote its Brand With eSports
Physicists Create Quark-Gluon Plasma Droplets | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.