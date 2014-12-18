Physicists from the PHENIX Collaboration have created droplets of a liquid-like state of matter called quark-gluon plasma, forming three distinct shapes and sizes — circles, ellipses and triangles.

Scientists believe that quark-gluon plasma filled the entire Universe during the first few microseconds after the Big Bang when the Universe was still too hot for particles to come together to make atoms.

[...] The scientists discovered that, by carefully controlling conditions, they could generate droplets of quark-gluon plasma that expanded to form three different geometric patterns.

[...] The results, published in the journal Nature Physics, could help theorists better understand how the Universe’s original quark-gluon plasma cooled over milliseconds, giving birth to the first atoms in existence.