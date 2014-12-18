Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Dark Side of the ForSSHe

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 14, @03:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the no-honor-among-thieves dept.
Security

t-3 writes:

https://www.welivesecurity.com/2018/12/05/dark-side-of-the-forsshe/

ESET researchers discovered a set of previously undocumented Linux malware families based on OpenSSH. In the white paper, “The Dark Side of the ForSSHe”, they release analysis of 21 malware families to improve the prevention, detection and remediation of such threats

[...] Something that wasn’t originally discussed in the Operation Windigo paper, but that ESET researchers have talked about at conferences, is how those attackers try to detect other OpenSSH backdoors prior to deploying their own (Ebury). They use a Perl script they have developed that contains more than 40 signatures for different backdoors.

https://www.welivesecurity.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/ESET-The_Dark_Side_of_the_ForSSHe.pdf

Original Submission


«  Physicists Create Quark-Gluon Plasma Droplets
The Dark Side of the ForSSHe | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.