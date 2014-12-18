Stories
The FBI Secretly Collected Data on Aaron Swartz Earlier Than We Thought—in a Case Involving Al Qaeda

posted by takyon on Friday December 14, @11:53PM
from the FBI's-own-ploy dept.
Digital Liberty

Phoenix666 writes:

Gizmodo:

Nearly two years before the U.S. government's first known inquiry into the activities of Reddit co-founder and famed digital activist Aaron Swartz, the FBI swept up his email data in a counterterrorism investigation that also ensnared students at an American university, according to a once-secret document first published by Gizmodo.

The email data belonging to Swartz, who was likely not the target of the counterterrorism investigation, was cataloged by the FBI and accessed more than a year later as it weighed potential charges against him for something wholly unrelated. The legal practice of storing data on Americans who are not suspected of crimes, so that it may be used against them later on, has long been denounced by civil liberties experts, who've called on courts and lawmakers to curtail the FBI's "radically" expansive search procedures.

The government does store information indefinitely that can be used against you later at a more convenient time.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 15, @12:02AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 15, @12:02AM (#774616)

    Delete the data from your servers so no one has it. Then when the FBI investigates your family's criminal behavior, there won't be anything for them to look at.

