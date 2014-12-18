from the more-like-prayer dept.
In news that nobody could have foreseen and will be a shock to everyone:
Verizon signals its Yahoo and AOL divisions are almost worthless
The on-paper assessment represents a realization that Verizon's online ad strategy, called Oath, is a bust.
Only a year and a half after it built Oath from the assets of the communications giants Yahoo and AOL, Verizon now says they're virtually worthless. In a filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, Verizon Communications Inc. said it was taking a $4.6 billion charge on the goodwill balance of Oath, the division it created in June 2017 after it spent billions of dollars to buy Yahoo Inc. and AOL Inc.
[...] Oath was supposed to be Verizon's big push into web-driven advertising, a bid to compete with behemoths like Google LLC and Facebook Inc. in the U.S. online ad market, which the Internet Advertising Bureau projects could top $100 billion this year. But rather than eat into Google's and Facebook's market shares, Oath's ad revenue fell by 7 percent in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, to just $1.8 billion.
Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., by comparison, hoovered up $29 billion in ad revenue in the same three months, a rise of more than 10 percent over the previous quarter. [...] Meanwhile, the growth of another player, Amazon Advertising — which outpaced Oath with $2.5 billion in ad sales in the third quarter — has pushed Oath even lower down the food chain.
[...] Writing off 96 percent of its value is like "ripping off the Oath band-aid," Fritzsche wrote. [...] Verizon bought AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015, and it bought Yahoo for $4.5 billion in 2017. It then merged them into a new venture called Oath.
Who could possibly have imagined that with big names like AOL and Yahoo! this venture wouldn't compete well against the mere likes of Google, Facebook, and Amazon.
Verizon takes aim at Tumblr's kneecaps, bans all adult content
Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that owns the Yahoo and AOL digital media brands, has announced that as of December 17, all adult content will be banned from the Tumblr blogging site. Any still or moving images displaying real-life human genitals or female nipples and any content—even drawn or computer-generated artwork—depicting any sexual acts will be prohibited.
Genitals and female nipples will only be permitted within the context of breastfeeding, childbirth, and in health-related subjects such as gender confirmation surgery. Written erotica will also remain on the site.
Nowadays, pornography represents a substantial element of Tumblr's content. A 2013 estimate said that around 11 percent of the site's 200,000 most-visited domains were porn, and some 22 percent of inbound links were from adult sites.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 14, @08:56PM
Who knew that $19 billion for WhatsApp would be a great deal???
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday December 14, @09:11PM (1 child)
The Verizon business model for decades has been "buy company, fire everyone, repeat". Its a weird business model, but it seems to work for them, so ....
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday December 14, @09:26PM
They can cover their losses with the profits from their massively overpriced phone service which is supposedly their reason to exist. It's really handy that their big competitors are also massively overpriced with their phone services. Aren't oligopolies fun?
