Microbes could become key allies in global efforts to curb carbon emissions and avoid dangerous climate change. A group of microbes called chemolithoautotrophs consume CO2 through their natural metabolism, spitting out small organic molecules as a byproduct. These microbes could be enlisted to convert industrial CO2 emissions into valuable chemicals, thanks to a new concept developed by Pascal Saikaly and his team at KAUST.
[...] To harness chemolithoautotroph capabilities for recycling CO2 emissions into useful chemicals, researchers supply electrons to the microbes in a process called microbial electrosynthesis (MES). Typically, MES reactors have grown chemolithoautotrophs on a submerged flat-sheet cathode and bubbled CO2 gas into the solution, but this setup has two key limitations, explains Manal Alqahtani, also a Ph.D student in the team. Flat-sheet cathodes are difficult to scale up and CO2 gas has poor solubility.
The team developed an alternative MES reactor using cathodes made from stackable, cylindrical porous nickel fibers that Saikaly's group had previously applied to recover water and energy from wastewater. CO2 is pumped through each cylinder, and electrons flow along it. "Using this architecture, we directly deliver CO2 gas to chemolithoautotrophs through the pores in the hollow fibers," Alqahtani says. "We provided electrons and CO2 simultaneously to chemolithoautotrophs on the cathode surface."
legont on Saturday December 15, @03:09AM
They make methane out of carbon dioxide? Does it mean I can keep my 600 hp V12 forever ever?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
JoeMerchant on Saturday December 15, @03:31AM
It means that you need to put a giant balloon on the exhaust pipe to catch the CO2. Then, when you've driven about 1/2km, you need to stop, because the bag is full and the microbes need about 4 hours in the sun to convert the CO2 to methane which energy from your solar cells can compress into fuel for the engine. Then, you're ready to motor another 1/2km, in road burning style with your 600hp V12. 8hrs/km average, when the sun is shining. Sail power would do better, most days.
JoeMerchant on Saturday December 15, @03:33AM
Methane is a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO2.