from the echo-chambers-R-us dept.
Measuring the "Filter Bubble": How Google is influencing what you click
Over the years, there has been considerable discussion of Google's "filter bubble" problem. Put simply, it's the manipulation of your search results based on your personal data. In practice this means links are moved up or down or added to your Google search results, necessitating the filtering of other search results altogether. These editorialized results are informed by the personal information Google has on you (like your search, browsing, and purchase history), and puts you in a bubble based on what Google's algorithms think you're most likely to click on.
The filter bubble is particularly pernicious when searching for political topics. That's because undecided and inquisitive voters turn to search engines to conduct basic research on candidates and issues in the critical time when they are forming their opinions on them. If they’re getting information that is swayed to one side because of their personal filter bubbles, then this can have a significant effect on political outcomes in aggregate.
This is a moderately long read, as web pages go. IMO, it's well worth the time.
The code that we wrote to analyze the data is open source and available on our GitHub repository.
https://github.com/duckduckgo/filter-bubble-study
duckduckgo-filter-bubble-study-2018_participants.xls contains the instructions we sent to each participant, as well as basic anonymized data for each participant.
https://duckduckgo.com/download/duckduckgo-filter-bubble-study-2018_participants.xls
duckduckgo-filter-bubble-study-2018_raw-search-results.xls contains a separate sheet for search results per query and per mode (private and non-private). The results are listed as they appeared on the screen for each participant, showing both organic domains and infoboxes such as Top Stories (news), Videos, etc.
https://duckduckgo.com/download/duckduckgo-filter-bubble-study-2018_raw-search-results.xls
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 15, @10:41AM
Youtube, which is part of Google, does this bubble filtering. You can more or less verify that with an easy test. Like some other members here, I have a number of different browsers installed on my machine. Clear all cookies, clear browser history, clear your cache, and refuse any cookies. Everything should be clean, right? Go to youtube, and select a half dozen or more favorites to listen to. Notice how quickly the list of suggested videos narrows down to the same old familiar suggestions.
Use another browser, go through a VPN, and perform the same exercise. It won't take long until your suggestions list resembles your first suggestions list, which very probably strongly resembles the same list from before you started this experiment.
Another browser - same results.
If your VPN uses servers in Russia, China, Bangkok - wherever - connect through that, and run the test again.
I don't know for sure how Google/Youtube figures out who you are, but they seem to be doing so. Browser fingerprinting, maybe. You would expect them to know you after clearing all browser history, cache, cookies when you connect directly. Proxying out around the globe, you would expect them to lose track of you after clearing your browser - but it doesn't work that way.
Being trapped in an echo chamber sucks. Well, it sucks unless you really are looking for confirmation of your ideas, opinions, and preferences. If you are actually looking for new and refreshing content, Google isn't going to help you.
We didn't start the fire . . . but we took our turns at tending the fire.