Each day in India’s capital, New Delhi, hundreds of thousands of people take a quiet subway across the crowded suburbs to reach their work. The relative calm is interrupted every few minutes as the train reaches a station and an ever-growing population jostles to find a seat. Seconds later, everyone returns their attention to their smartphone screen, resuming the comedy sketch they were watching on YouTube.
More than 7,500 miles away, executives at Netflix are scrambling for new strategies to court this audience. Earlier this year, CEO Reed Hastings, who has identified sleep as the biggest competition to his service on multiple occasions, wondered out loud if the next 100 million Netflix subscribers are in India.
They probably are, but YouTube, not sleep, has already claimed them.
The story posits that YouTube is overtaking Netflix because it is more mobile-friendly.
Youtube has started interrupting videos every hour or so with an 'are you still watching' prompt. It is getting unusable. I mean they probably dont care much about me since im adblocking anyway but this is gunna annoy tons of people.
Just direct a botnet to "watch" YouTube, and thereby drain Google of its resources.
Also, how many people use YouTube to fall asleep, like TV of yore? It used to be a feature to have a TV that would start a countdown every so often, and then shut itself off unless interrupted. YouTube has the same idea, I suppose, but it's even more important for them, because that's one less connection they need to handle.
However, I can publish via YouTube. That alone makes YouTube much more interesting.
YouTube has just one problem: It's algorithms are designed to promote material deemed suitable for proles, and to hide material that is not; just visit the YouTube homepage with a fresh browser, and you'll be greeted with the most contemptible pablum you could possibly imagine.
All of the gems are lost in a frothy foam of intellectual flimflam.
Netflix sems to have become more concerned about stuff like 'diversity' than producing good content for a fair price:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-26/new-netflix-executive-to-help-make-staff-as-diverse-as-its-users [bloomberg.com]
Diversity is great when it arises naturally due to successful cooperation between people of different backgrounds, but once you make it a metric and start trying to enforce it everything gets crappier and crappier. I started shorting netflix stock shortly after I saw this news and its worked out great: https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-NFLX/ [tradingview.com]