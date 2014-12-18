from the Buy-a-Brick,-Build-a-Wall-Act dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
As President Donald Trump threatened to allow a government shutdown if Congress did not provide funding for his proposed wall along the Mexican border, a Republican congressman from Ohio offered up alternative routes to getting the wall built: through Internet crowdfunding or through an initial coin offering.
During an interview with NPR's Morning Edition on December 12, Rep. Warren Davidson said that he had offered what he referred to as a "modest proposal" in the form of his "Buy a Brick, Build a Wall Act." The bill, which he submitted on November 30, would authorize the Secretary of the Treasury to accept monetary gifts from anyone "on the condition that it be used to plan, design, construct, or maintain a barrier along the international border between the United States and Mexico." The funds would go into an account called the "Border Wall Trust Fund," and a public website would be set up to process donations electronically.
Rep. Davidson told NPR's Steve Inskeep that the donations could come from anyone and be gathered in a number of ways."You could do it with this sort of, like, crowdfunding site," Davidson explained. "Or you could do it with blockchain—you could have Wall Coins."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/12/ohio-congressman-we-can-fund-border-wall-with-wallcoin/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 15, @05:14PM (1 child)
Fucking people use 90% of their energy putting up fences, instead of making life better. They make the planet into a prison. They are psychopaths. We should kill psychopaths, not reward them with money and power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 15, @05:19PM
Open borders for everyone!
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday December 15, @05:23PM
Using blockchain to finance donation type projects is a great idea. Total transparency and immutability.
In fact, all the government's finances should be on some blockchain. Any off blockchain transaction should be punished by law.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.