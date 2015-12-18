Stories
Purdue University Researchers Identify Molybdenum Ditelluride as a Material for Next-Gen Memory

posted by takyon on Saturday December 15, @10:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the universal-memory dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Data use draining your battery? Tiny device to speed up memory while also saving power

Millions of new memory cells could be part of a computer chip and [provide] speed and energy savings, thanks to the discovery of a previously unobserved functionality in a material called molybdenum ditelluride. The two-dimensional material stacks into multiple layers to build a memory cell.

Chip-maker companies have long called for better memory technologies to enable a growing network of smart devices. One of these next-generation possibilities is resistive random access memory, or RRAM for short. [...] A material would need to be robust enough for storing and retrieving data at least trillions of times, but materials currently used have been too unreliable. So RRAM hasn't been available yet for widescale use on computer chips. Molybdenum ditelluride could potentially last through all those cycles.

"We haven't yet explored system fatigue using this new material, but our hope is that it is both faster and more reliable than other approaches due to the unique switching mechanism we've observed," Joerg Appenzeller, Purdue University's Barry M. and Patricia L. Epstein Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the scientific director of nanoelectronics at the Birck Nanotechnology Center.

Electric-field induced structural transition in vertical MoTe2- and Mo1–xWxTe2-based resistive memories (DOI: 10.1038/s41563-018-0234-y) (DX)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 15, @10:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 15, @10:46PM (#774954)

    We haven't yet explored system fatigue using this new material

    Our results are meaningless, we never did the research, send in the science groupies and psychoactive drugs...

    Yet another attention-whoring science fraud, as always.

