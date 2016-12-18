Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facebook Open sources PyText NLP Framework

posted by mrpg on Sunday December 16, @07:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the AI dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Facebook AI Research is open-sourcing some of the conversational AI tech it is using to power its Portal video chat display and M suggestions on Facebook Messenger.

The company announced today that its PyTorch-based PyText NLP framework is now available to developers.

Natural language processing deals with how systems parse human language and are able to make decisions and derive insights. The PyText framework, which the company sees as a conduit for AI researchers to move more quickly between experimentation and deployment, will be particularly useful for tasks like document classification, sequence tagging, semantic parsing and multitask modeling, among others, Facebook says.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/12/14/facebook-open-sources-pytext-natural-language-processing-framework/

Original Submission


«  Finding the Titanic with ROVs and Navy Funding
Facebook Open sources PyText NLP Framework | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.