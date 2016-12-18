from the Microsoft's-store-cries-quietly-in-the-corner dept.
Following an announcement by Fortnite developer Epic Games that it would create its own PC games store, giving 88% of revenue to developers, Discord has announced that it will give 90% of revenue to developers who sell games on its own store:
Discord is looking to make its fledgling game store the most developer-friendly option around. Today, the company announced that it will offer developers a 90 percent share of revenue when its PC game store opens up to all creators starting next year. The store first launched in October with a heavily curated selection of indie games, including Into the Breach and Dead Cells as well as a handful of timed exclusives. Currently, it operates under a fairly standard 70 / 30 revenue split.
"Turns out, it does not cost 30 percent to distribute games in 2018," Discord CEO Jason Citron explained in a blog post. "After doing some research, we discovered that we can build amazing developer tools, run them, and give developers the majority of the revenue share."
Last week, Fortnite developer Epic launched its own PC games store, which similarly offered a more developer-friendly revenue split, taking just a 12 percent cut of all game sales. Both Epic and Discord are looking to make their digital shops more appealing to developers by offering better terms than the current dominant platform Steam.
Also at TechCrunch, Polygon, and Wccftech.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday December 16, @02:20PM
90% of nothing is: _____
I'd much rather have 70% of 1000 units per month, as opposed to 90% of 100 units per month on a less popular platform, or 100% of 2 units a year selling through my own website.
Of course, if the deals are non-exclusive, then f-yeah, just SPAM it everywhere, like the old shareware trail - how'd that work out?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 16, @02:27PM (1 child)
Is that all that Steam does, distribute games?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Apparition on Sunday December 16, @02:36PM
No, but distributing games is all that Steam does well.
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Sunday December 16, @02:47PM (2 children)
About time. Valve really needs the competition. I'm a hardcore PC gamer, and I can't stand Steam. It's a terrible video games store. Since they decided to let any schmoe add their asset flipped game a few years ago, it's gone down the toilet. Now it's full of asset flipped games, early access games, and hentai. Finding a good game is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. It doesn't help that the Steam UI looks like it was designed in the early 2000s... which is because it was.
Oh, and Discord's developers stated that their store will support Linux [gamingonlinux.com] next year. It's also rumored that Epic Games Store will add support for Linux games next year as well.
Also, unlike Steam, Epic Games Store doesn't add its own DRM. A few of the games on the Epic Games Store are completely DRM free, while others use their own DRM. The problem is that Epic doesn't advertise which games are DRM free and which aren't.
(Score: 3, Informative) by coolgopher on Sunday December 16, @02:53PM (1 child)
There's always gog [gog.com] for your non-DRM gaming needs.
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Sunday December 16, @02:57PM
Yep! I've been a GOG.com customer for years. I currently have over 190 video games on my GOG.com account. :D It became my primary video game store a couple of years ago after I became fed up with Steam. The problem with GOG.com is that while all of the games they sell are DRM free, they don't support Linux outside of Ubuntu. You can try and probably will get games to work on other Linux distros, but it will be an unsupported crap shoot. WINE certainly helps though.