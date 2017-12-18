Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Judge Halts Keystone Pipeline

posted by martyb on Monday December 17, @06:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the Put-that-in-your-pipe[line]-and-smoke-it dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.pri.org/stories/2018-12-12/judge-halts-keystone-xl-pipeline-citing-complete-disregard-climate

In his ruling, Judge Brian Morris said “the Trump administration completely disregarded the climate effects of building the Keystone pipeline,” according to Vermont law professor Pat Parenteau.

“The Trump administration dismissed, with barely a paragraph in the decision document they issued, the whole idea that the pipeline would be contributing to climate change and the judge said that's not good enough,” Parenteau explains. “[He said], ‘You really do have to take into account the growing body of science that we all know and you have to explain why it makes sense, given that, to authorize yet another major piece of fossil fuel infrastructure that will take 40 years to pay off.’”

Morris is a former justice on the Montana Supreme Court and is considered a “very moderate judge,” Parenteau adds. “He’s hardly a radical environmentalist. There are some judges on the federal bench who are more pro-environment ..., but Judge Morris isn’t in that same category.”

Original Submission


«  Global Trade in Tear Gas is Booming
Judge Halts Keystone Pipeline | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @06:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @06:16AM (#775298)
    Since this judge wants to deny oil to the people, he should be denied it himself. Make sure that nothing in his household is made from oil or with use of oil. Remove parts of his house that offend the judge, disconnect it from the grid, cancel fuel contracts, confiscate his medical supplies, forbid anyone to help him. It's winter now. Perhaps the tropical climate of Montana will let him survive enough to retract his decision.
(1)