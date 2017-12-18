Stories
Customs and Border Protection Paid Firm $13.6 Million to Hire 7500 Recruits; It Hired 2

posted by martyb on Monday December 17, @07:37AM
stretch611 writes:

From NPR:

The audit found that as of Oct. 1 CBP had paid Accenture Federal Services approximately $13.6 million of a $297 million contract to recruit and hire 7,500 applicants, including Customs and Border Protection officers, Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine Interdiction agents. But 10 months into the first year of a five-year contract Accenture had only processed "two accepted job offers," according to the report.

[...] When it became clear the company would miss a 90-day deadline to reach the "full operation phase" outlined in the agreement, the agency modified the contract granting Accenture another three months to ramp up operations to meet the terms of the contract.

CBP also allowed the company to use the government agency's applicant tracking system when Accenture failed to deploy its own, leading to another contract revision.

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Monday December 17, @07:43AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Monday December 17, @07:43AM (#775321) Journal

    Outsourcing to the private sector. This is what happens all to often. It's just cronyism with, all to frequently, a side order of corruption.

