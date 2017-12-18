18/12/17/1448248 story
posted by takyon on Monday December 17, @03:08PM
from the don't-panic dept.
from the don't-panic dept.
London's Metropolitan Police Service will be testing facial recognition technology in a handful of locations across the central core of the British capital on both Monday and Tuesday for eight hours each day.
This trial marks the seventh such trial in London since 2016. In addition to the December 17-18 tests, authorities have said there will be three more tests that have yet to be scheduled.
Time to break out the Guy Fawkes masks, Londoners.
Central Londoners to Be Subjected to Facial Recognition Test This Week | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 11 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @03:20PM (3 children)
They built rockets in order to perfect the intercontinental delivery of nuclear warheads.
That is, the public reasoning is always a disguise for the ulterior motive.
Similarly, this has nothing to do with recognition. Rather, the purpose of these systems is to gather faces in a way that allows for determining exactly where everyone is at any time; the recognition part is simply the ability to cross-references the faces that appear at 2 separate events.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @03:23PM (1 child)
Science for the purpose of war is still science.
Facial recognition for the purpose of tracking everyone is facial recognition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @03:30PM
The OP never said otherwise.
If you told people that the government was going to spend their money building systems for world-wide destruction, there might be a more robust discussion about that.
If you told them their money was being used to spy on them, and to gather their faces for such analysis, then you might also get more of a robust discussion on the role/power of government.
That's the point.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday December 17, @03:47PM
Even cross referencing against two data points is rather small thinking.
Every time I try to explain any kind of electronic tracking to people, regardless it is Facebook, facial recognition, store "loyalty/discount" tracking cards, or whatever they can only see the immediate information in front of then. (Hence the thinking they have nothing to hide, so it is all OK.)
The real, long term, goal of all data tracking involves aggregating data over billions, trillions or hojillions of data points over long periods of time.
The question might not be "where was this person on this night?", but "on average, where were people in this group on every Thursday since this system went in to place many years ago?", or taking it even further, "based on statistical modeling and historical data, where will each one of the people in this group likely be at a given time or set of times?". Or yet even further "based on the current modeling plus new parameters, identify possible new groups of similar people". Really, it goes on and on, deeper and deeper.
I mean why wouldn't someone want a system that could identify groups of potential terroristic, anti-patriotic, or just "undesirable" groups before they cause problems and nip it in the bud, so to speak. Why, the use does not even have to be that cut-and-dry, it could be used for highly targeted, highly optimized propaganda distribution, subtly changing political opinions, or much, much more.
(Score: 1) by splenolymph on Monday December 17, @03:26PM
I loathe to think that we might try and build what has been built in China....
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday December 17, @03:31PM (1 child)
is a surefire way to land into trouble with the fuzz in a hurry.Better wear anti video surveillance makeup [cvdazzle.com] to evade surveillance and be left in peace.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday December 17, @04:18PM
Seems like cvdazzle may be busted [newscientist.com].
However some tortoise-shell like spectacle frames may make you look as Milla Jovovich [newscientist.com].
Alternatively, some reading IR lights embedded into your glasses may be enough [nii.ac.jp]
Or keep calm and carry a LED umbrella [sentientcity.net], I hear the rain stopped on a Wednesday this year.
Or wear a T-shirt printed with various faces of your favourite celleb [reddit.com] - or a pixelated Hyperface [vocativ.com]- bonus points if your choice is Justin Bieber or Trump.
Or... why not all of them?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday December 17, @03:36PM
First tested by Britz [wikipedia.org] open-sourced to you by Adam Harvey [cvdazzle.com]. You will look rindindiculous stylish and pay higher taxes to support the next 20 trial of facial recognition technology by the London police.
Alternatively, don a niqab and sun glasses [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @03:38PM
A spokesman for the Met said "We have not tried this before, and it did not work then either!"
(Score: 2) by SemperOSS on Monday December 17, @04:02PM
A picture of the Guy Fawkes mask can be found here [wikipedia.org] for those that haven't seen one and not watched V for Vendetta with Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman.
I don't need a signature to draw attention to myself.
(Score: 2) by The Shire on Monday December 17, @04:24PM
Burqa's become an unexpected fashion hit for both men and women in London.