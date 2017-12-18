Stories
Long Before Trees Overtook the Land, Earth Was Covered by Giant Mushrooms

posted by martyb on Monday December 17, @04:45PM
Phoenix666 writes:

Smithsonian.com:

From around 420 to 350 million years ago, when land plants were still the relatively new kids on the evolutionary block and “the tallest trees stood just a few feet high,” giant spires of life poked from the Earth. “The ancient organism boasted trunks up to 24 feet (8 meters) high and as wide as three feet (one meter),” said National Geographic in 2007. With the help of a fossil dug up in Saudi Arabia scientists finally figured out what the giant creature was: a fungus. (We think.)

At last we know what wiped out the Sleestak--they kept licking the shrooms.

