From around 420 to 350 million years ago, when land plants were still the relatively new kids on the evolutionary block and “the tallest trees stood just a few feet high,” giant spires of life poked from the Earth. “The ancient organism boasted trunks up to 24 feet (8 meters) high and as wide as three feet (one meter),” said National Geographic in 2007. With the help of a fossil dug up in Saudi Arabia scientists finally figured out what the giant creature was: a fungus. (We think.)
At last we know what wiped out the Sleestak--they kept licking the shrooms.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday December 17, @05:28PM
Hookahs? No, no! I said find me some hookers!
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Monday December 17, @05:39PM
rare photo [nocookie.net]
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Monday December 17, @05:57PM
Or are they talking shiitake?
(Score: 3, Funny) by rcamera on Monday December 17, @05:59PM
I believe they're the only creature that spawns in the mushroom biome.
