from the plug-it-in dept.
The Internet of Things is eating everything alive, and the world wants to know: how do you make a small, battery-powered, WiFi-enabled microcontroller device? This is a surprisingly difficult problem. WiFi is not optimized for low-power operations. It’s power-hungry, and there’s a lot of overhead. That said, there are microcontrollers out there with WiFi capability, but how do they hold up to running off of a battery for days, or weeks? That’s what [TvE] is exploring in a fantastic multi-part series of posts delving into low-power WiFi microcontrollers.
The idea for these experiments is set up in the first post in the series. Basically, the goal is to measure how long the ESP8266 and ESP32 will run on a battery, using various sleep modes. Both the ESP8266 and ESP32 have deep-sleep modes, a ‘sleep’ mode where the state is preserved, a ‘CPU only’ mode that turns the RF off, and various measures for sending and receiving a packet.
The takeaway from these experiments is that a battery-powered ESP8266 can’t be used for more than a week without a seriously beefy battery or a solar panel.
Power consumption and battery life remain limitations for IoT applications. How can they be overcome?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @09:04PM (5 children)
Bluetooth was designed to be low-power, short-range, and to play nice with a crapload of other bluetooth devices in close proximity. It's the perfect protocol for IOT devices.
Instead of screwing around with wifi to try to make it do what it wasn't designed to do, work on improving bluetooth.
(Score: 2) by EventH0rizon on Monday December 17, @09:09PM (2 children)
I tend to agree.
And when we need more range than bluetooth, we use ultra low power LoRa Wan AVRs like this one:
https://wisen.com.au/store/products/whisper-node-lora/ [wisen.com.au]
(which really will run on a battery for months) to solve that same problem. Of course, we then have to contend with the miserly bandwidth available, but for some classes of problem it's sufficient.
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Monday December 17, @09:19PM
I would think most classes.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday December 17, @09:30PM
Really? $38 for a uC board?
Man, the shrimpy [shrimping.it] way [raspberryalphaomega.org.uk] with a good regulator [pololu.com] is cheaper - you should be able to find the components and put them together in a true DIY for less than half the price.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday December 17, @09:10PM
Or... use wired WiFi. (grin)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 17, @09:13PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bluetooth#Bluetooth_5 [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]