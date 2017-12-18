Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

A Deep Dive into Low Power WiFi Microcontrollers

posted by martyb on Monday December 17, @08:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the plug-it-in dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

Hackaday:

The Internet of Things is eating everything alive, and the world wants to know: how do you make a small, battery-powered, WiFi-enabled microcontroller device? This is a surprisingly difficult problem. WiFi is not optimized for low-power operations. It’s power-hungry, and there’s a lot of overhead. That said, there are microcontrollers out there with WiFi capability, but how do they hold up to running off of a battery for days, or weeks? That’s what [TvE] is exploring in a fantastic multi-part series of posts delving into low-power WiFi microcontrollers.

The idea for these experiments is set up in the first post in the series. Basically, the goal is to measure how long the ESP8266 and ESP32 will run on a battery, using various sleep modes. Both the ESP8266 and ESP32 have deep-sleep modes, a ‘sleep’ mode where the state is preserved, a ‘CPU only’ mode that turns the RF off, and various measures for sending and receiving a packet.

The takeaway from these experiments is that a battery-powered ESP8266 can’t be used for more than a week without a seriously beefy battery or a solar panel.

Power consumption and battery life remain limitations for IoT applications. How can they be overcome?

Original Submission


«  Rocket Lab Mission for NASA Successfully Launches 13 CubeSats
A Deep Dive into Low Power WiFi Microcontrollers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @09:04PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @09:04PM (#775555)

    Bluetooth was designed to be low-power, short-range, and to play nice with a crapload of other bluetooth devices in close proximity. It's the perfect protocol for IOT devices.

    Instead of screwing around with wifi to try to make it do what it wasn't designed to do, work on improving bluetooth.

    • (Score: 2) by EventH0rizon on Monday December 17, @09:09PM (2 children)

      by EventH0rizon (936) on Monday December 17, @09:09PM (#775558) Journal

      I tend to agree.

      And when we need more range than bluetooth, we use ultra low power LoRa Wan AVRs like this one:

            https://wisen.com.au/store/products/whisper-node-lora/ [wisen.com.au]

      (which really will run on a battery for months) to solve that same problem. Of course, we then have to contend with the miserly bandwidth available, but for some classes of problem it's sufficient.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday December 17, @09:10PM

      by c0lo (156) on Monday December 17, @09:10PM (#775561)

      Or... use wired WiFi. (grin)

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 17, @09:13PM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Monday December 17, @09:13PM (#775562) Journal

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bluetooth#Bluetooth_5 [wikipedia.org]

      Bluetooth 5 provides, for BLE, options that can double the speed (2 Mbit/s burst) at the expense of range, or up to fourfold the range at the expense of data rate, and eightfold the data broadcasting capacity of transmissions, by increasing the packet lengths. The increase in transmissions could be important for Internet of Things devices, where many nodes connect throughout a whole house. Bluetooth 5 adds functionality for connectionless services such as location-relevant navigation of low-energy Bluetooth connections.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(1)