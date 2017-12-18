from the I-don't-see-what-you-did-there dept.
PLEX, this last week pushed out changes to its ROKU users (I am one). That made using PLEX nearly impossible for some people. Light and Dark gray color palate. White text on light gray background, to the point of the PLEX 1/4 screen height logo and spinning-working throbber being lost on the background.
So war ensues... See Plex.tv support forums if you must.
My question to you all, "What is TECH's responsibility to the Handicapped?".
Should good TECH also have a backdoor method allowing those with usability issues to still use the product, when TECH changes directions? What about lifetime pre-paid services that are now unusable? Should there be immediate return of funds, so we can buy the second best solution (now the best choice for us)? Should any change be signed off by a third party auditor to insure continued usability?
So again, asked differently, what is TECH's moral responsibility?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by black6host on Monday December 17, @11:21PM
I've long said that you never remove functionality from your software, especially if it's commercial. You never know how people are using it. I know this from both a developer and end user point of view. I think it's ok to move some features that are not used much but be prepared to educate your users either by good documentation , or via support channels. IMO, this includes the user interface.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @11:22PM (3 children)
Why is TECH in caps? Does it stand for something.
Also, in my experience the way google treats the handicapped is the worst. They are constantly changing around the design and placement of settings and the settings themselves. I used to work with someone who was visually handicapped and every update to chrome would waste multiple days getting it usable again.
Perhaps windows 10 is worse about all that, but I haven't used it.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday December 17, @11:52PM (2 children)
Did they submit feedback about this? Seems like Google would be interested in getting their accessibilty correct to avoid having another laser sight on the regulator-supplied bullseye on their chest. Unless nobody in Washington cares about the disabled (which is possible).
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @12:00AM
How would they submit feedback? The only obvious feedback method is when the browser crashes.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 18, @12:36AM
Nobody with real power. There were a lot of good laws (like ADA) passed in the late 60s, early 70s, and it seems like everybody is sort of letting that coast on automatic since then. They've never been fully enforced, but there are massive streams of federal funding going out to support compliance.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 17, @11:30PM (1 child)
https://www.acm.org/code-of-ethics [acm.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @12:15AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @12:19AM
Most IT techs are built by (relatively speaking) emotionally "handicapped" nerds. You frame the request right, and you may get the result you want. But then how far do you want to go, where do you draw a line, e.g. lgbtq-xyz?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 18, @12:20AM (1 child)
When you lose customers you lose money. When you do it without good reason, you're a fucking moron. That preempts any need for debate of morality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @12:25AM
When you lose customers you lose money. When you do it without good reason, you're Google
Hint, YOU aren't the customer, and they could care less about your opinion.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @12:22AM
Hostility towards disabled people, sure, but also hostility to users in general.
It's become a cultural thing for software makers to give their user base the finger.
I think part of it is the dumbing down of the software makers' skills over time, too.
What moron buys a monitor that brags about its contrast specs only to put up a non-functional grey on grey scheme that can't even display itself on many monitors? It all displays "white."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday December 18, @12:28AM (1 child)
You mean like "ADA compliance" in the sense that even if you don't live in the USA everyone's still gotta be mostly compliant?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @12:39AM
(Score: 2) by J_Darnley on Tuesday December 18, @12:49AM
> Light and Dark gray color palate. White text on light gray background
Probably the ultimate sin. Either white on black, or black on white. Perhaps an "off white" as the background is permissible. I bet this change was coupled with a lightweight font.
> a backdoor method allowing those with usability issues to still use the product
If a "backdoor" exists it is for all people to use. I'm not against that. I like to abuse my software to use it in the manner I deem appropriate.
> What about lifetime pre-paid services that are now unusable?
No doubt some legalese gets them out of having to provide some service in perpetuity. Don't go for a license or service that can be revoked. Buy.