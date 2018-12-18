from the there-are-no-plans dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Google's Secret China Project "Effectively Ended" After Internal Confrontation
Google has been forced to shut down a data analysis system it was using to develop a censored search engine for China after members of the company's privacy team raised internal complaints that it had been kept secret from them, The Intercept has learned.
The internal rift over the system has had massive ramifications, effectively ending work on the censored search engine, known as Dragonfly, according to two sources familiar with the plans. The incident represents a major blow to top Google executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai, who have over the last two years made the China project one of their main priorities.
The dispute began in mid-August, when the The Intercept revealed that Google employees working on Dragonfly had been using a Beijing-based website to help develop blacklists for the censored search engine, which was designed to block out broad categories of information related to democracy, human rights, and peaceful protest, in accordance with strict rules on censorship in China that are enforced by the country's authoritarian Communist Party government.
The Beijing-based website, 265.com, is a Chinese-language web directory service that claims to be "China's most used homepage." Google purchased the site in 2008 from Cai Wensheng, a billionaire Chinese entrepreneur. 265.com provides its Chinese visitors with news updates, information about financial markets, horoscopes, and advertisements for cheap flights and hotels. It also has a function that allows people to search for websites, images, and videos. However, search queries entered on 265.com are redirected to Baidu, the most popular search engine in China and Google's main competitor in the country. As The Intercept reported in August, it appears that Google has used 265.com as a honeypot for market research, storing information about Chinese users' searches before sending them along to Baidu.
According to two Google sources, engineers working on Dragonfly obtained large datasets showing queries that Chinese people were entering into the 265.com search engine. At least one of the engineers obtained a key needed to access an "application programming interface," or API, associated with 265.com, and used it to harvest search data from the site. Members of Google's privacy team, however, were kept in the dark about the use of 265.com. Several groups of engineers have now been moved off of Dragonfly completely and told to shift their attention away from China.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @05:07AM
Just read/watch this and think about how its from the same people who must approve of this china censorship project:
https://www.abc15.com/news/national/leaked-video-shows-google-executives-upset-after-2016-presidential-election [abc15.com]
Scary stuff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @05:09AM (2 children)
Google simply can't not be evil.
One of these days, Goog will be synonymous with Nazi.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @05:24AM (1 child)
Jews are the real Nazis tbqhfam.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @05:47AM
Jewish Nazis are most successful Nazis just like Michael David Crawford is most successful MDC.
