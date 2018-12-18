from the scat-ado dept.
Boffins don't give a sh!t, slap Trump's face on a turd in science journal
A pair of boffins are in hot water after the image of President Donald Trump made an unexpected cameo in a paper on how to gather animal DNA from their poop at scale.
The paper [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-20427-9] [DX], which was published in Nature Scientific Reports, discusses the difficulties of gaining high-quality DNA samples from wild animals in a non-invasive way. Feces is the obvious option, but it is dominated by DNA from other organisms, such as bacteria – so the authors proposed a way to enrich the desired animal's DNA from the sample.
However, the pair also buried an Easter egg in a figure depicting the method, which shows a baboon sitting next to an average-sized turd. And on that turd, is a tiny image of the leader of the free world.
[...] Here's a close-up of the image in question:
[...] "The editors have become aware of unusual aspects to the 'Extract fecal DNA' illustration in figure 1. We are investigating, and appropriate editorial action will be taken once the matter is resolved," a note said.
(Score: 4, Touché) by FatPhil on Tuesday December 18, @11:05AM (3 children)
Then how do you explain this in yours:
"the leader of the free world"
If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 18, @11:29AM (2 children)
Used to be, the reputations of scholarly journals were above reproach but lately they've really wrecked em. They should have wiped it as soon as it was discovered. Now the only question is how long do we rub their noses in it.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 3, Informative) by zocalo on Tuesday December 18, @11:43AM (1 child)
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 18, @12:14PM
Don't take the following as said with derision, it's meant to be read in camaraderie with a cheesy grin. Whoosh!
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @11:12AM (1 child)
So nature itself now investigates the content of papers?
Oh, wait, it's Nature, the journal (or rather its publisher). But then, why would Nature investigate a Science paper? Wouldn't that be the job of Science?
Oh wait, this time it's not a Science paper, that is paper published in the journal Science, but it's a science paper.
Capitalization in titles sucks!
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday December 18, @11:26AM
Science, for being what it is, might investigate science or Science, being what that would be. Nature, however, would still take its, well, natural cause, right? Put another way: shit happens, and that was one of the natural (side) conclusions in a scientific paper (or were these NATURAL conclusions in a SCIENTIFIC paper?).
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @11:21AM
If you want to see the image without enabling JavaScript, here it is. [twimg.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday December 18, @12:17PM
Jesus on toast [google.com], Trump on a turd, it's not that miraculous, it even has a scientific name: pareidolia [wikipedia.org].
(grin)
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday December 18, @12:28PM
I saw a turd with a guy's face on it. And a 2nd turd with the face of a dog. Named Kenny and Christina. Real mature, folks! It's not mature, it's the opposite. So disapointing that somebody from my alma mater was part of this one. Too bad for Penn State. Because they won't be seeing my magnificent "endowment." And it really says so much that the editors of Nature Scientific Reports let this one go through. That could be why the magazine business isn't so great. Anyway, who cares?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 18, @12:30PM
Should see their government grants revoked and their home institutions nonprofit status seriously reconsidered.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday December 18, @12:44PM
If you look at the paper, there is absolutely no way that you would ever notice this. It's a small bit of a small bit of the illustration. Hence, the authors themselves must have called attention to it.
Funny, ha ha, at a grade school level.
This ought to result in disciplinary action from their universities, not because they are disrespecting Trump, but because they are the same level of maturity as poop-throwing baboons.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday December 18, @12:58PM
They hid the face of Obama on a brown turd too, but can't make out where it is anymore.
(there, you all thought something similar to this, but were afraid to post. Chickens)